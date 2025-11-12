Completed just in time for summer, the expanded Lake Forbes Ski Dam Nature Playground is now open and ready to explore.

The project included drainage improvements, installation of new play equipment and bark chip soft fall, refurbishment of existing equipment, new seating, and landscaping.

The space now offers more fun, age-appropriate play experiences for young children and is expected to attract more families and visitors to enjoy the Ski Dam and its surrounds.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the project is another great example of investing in spaces that enhance liveability and community wellbeing.

“The Ski Dam is such a special place for our community – a spot where families gather, children play, and visitors enjoy the outdoors,” the Mayor said.

“This expansion has made it even better, offering more ways for everyone to enjoy this beautiful space.”

The project was proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Local Small Commitments Allocation Program and delivered by Forbes Shire Council.

State MP Phil Donato said infrastructure that encouraged people to enjoy the central west were good for physical and mental health, bringing families and communities together.

"I've been out here during the summer months and you see lots of people water skiing and having a great time and it's good that you have facilities like this, it really encourages families to come together and have a good time," he said.