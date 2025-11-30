Jessica Ashcroft has been recognised for her outstanding community service, named NSW Young Inspiring Woman at the 2025 Rotary Inspirational Women’s Awards.

A glazier by trade and a lifelong lover of sport, Jess has been involved in local rugby league since her Under 6s days.

Today she’s not just a player, she’s a mentor and leader creating opportunities for others to take the field.

Through winter, Jess travelled regularly to Trundle to captain-coach the Sunnies league tag team.

When that season wrapped up, she jumped straight into another leadership role, guiding the Lachlan District Opens in the Western Women’s Rugby League competition.

Add in touch football and netball and there’s rarely a day off, but Jess wouldn’t have it any other way.

"It's the community out there that make you keep going back," Jess said of her teammates and the club in Trundle.

The women on the Lachlan side have come together from Forbes, Parkes, Canowindra and West Wyalong to give the competition a crack.

"Really, our team, most of our team haven't played before ... they took the field this year to have a run," Jess said.

"100 per cent (it's an opportunity) especially for the ones who never thought they'd be playing footy."

Following in the footsteps of a community-minded family, Jess has also volunteered with Spectacular Screenings and the Forbes Youth Advisory Committee, helping promote youth voices and raise vital funds for local causes.

The Rotary Inspirational Women’s Awards celebrate women across NSW who are driving change in their communities.

Finalists from across the state gathered for the presentation at Bankstown Sports Club, where Jess said she was inspired by the stories shared.

A special highlight of the day was hearing from Louisa Hope, survivor of the 2014 Lindt Café siege, who left left a deep impression on Jess.