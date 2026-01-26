Despite the annual Australia Day Party in the Park being cancelled due to the heat, the community still gathered to celebrate Australia Day in Victoria Park at the Australia Day Breakfast.

During the breakfast Forbes was honoured to hear from the Forbes 2026 Australia Day Ambassador Cheryl Koenig OAM.

"It's an absolute honour to be your ambassador," Cheryl said.

Cheryl praised Forbes for the way the town respects its history while embracing modern life.

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller presents Forbes' 2026 Australia Day ambassador, Cheryl Koenig OAM with her Australia Day Ambassador pin.

"I particularly love how you respect your very significant history and heritage and are able to blend old world charm with modern appeal so well."

Cheryl said the people she met at the gala dinner the night before Australia Day and at the breakfast highlighted the strong sense of pride in the community.

"I can see why Forbes locals are so proud of their town and why they don't want to leave. It's absolutely beautiful here."

The Forbes Australia Day Breakfast was the perfect way to start Australia Day beside Lake Forbes.

The ambassador also touched on the values she believes defines Australia.

"You don't have to look far to find that true Aussie spirit, that willingness to pitch in and help others," she said.

"Australians share a legendary sense of mateship, a laconic sense of humour and an adventurous spirit.

"Take the time to reflect on your own story, respect the stories of other and celebrate being part of this amazing, ancient and multicultural nation where opportunities are limitless," Cheryl added.

gallery image

josie Cassidy was in the Australia Day spirit with her dad Dean Cassidy.
gallery image

Jess, Ivy and Eric Messiter.
gallery image

Robert and Bev Parsons.
gallery image

Mary Rodgers, Jill-ann Borger and Toni Lennane with Bob Rodgers and Bruce Lennane.
gallery image

Samuel, Claira, Vivian and Sarah Todd.
gallery image

Jenny Drabsch, Anne Miller, Sheryl Riddle and Robyn Toole.
gallery image

Carol Scifleet, Pam Jackson, Gail Mckay and Ann Williams.
gallery image

Hamish, Bhodi, Janene, Teddy and Michael Coles, Garry and Narelle Sutherland and Cheryl Toohey.
gallery image

Grant Hampton, Meg and Don Fulman, Shane and Sue Tom and Debbie Hampton from Orange. This group from Orange said Forbes is the most beautiful town to celebrate Australia Day in, coming to Forbes for many years. They stay along the lake in caravans each year.
gallery image

Suzette Sheiles, Malfred Smith with Chanel and David Nock.
gallery image

Mariah Cooper had her Australian flag temporary tattoos on for Australia Day.
gallery image

Sue and Claude Robinson.
gallery image

Robyn and Terry Kenny.
gallery image

Colin Mckay, Clem and Cheryl Hodges and Des Shedd.
gallery image

Jasmine Howard and Toby and Freya Warburger.
gallery image

Ross Higgins, Wayne Denyer, John and Colleen L'Estrange, Lea Reynolds, Cheryl Higgins and Sharon Denyer.
gallery image

Rhonda Kenane and Lennete Doyle.
gallery image

Elva Wenban, Josh Facey, Sonia Peterlin, Coral Helwig and Brendon Facey.
gallery image

Rebecca, Mathew, Noah, Robert and Alani Brunt.