Despite the annual Australia Day Party in the Park being cancelled due to the heat, the community still gathered to celebrate Australia Day in Victoria Park at the Australia Day Breakfast.

During the breakfast Forbes was honoured to hear from the Forbes 2026 Australia Day Ambassador Cheryl Koenig OAM.

"It's an absolute honour to be your ambassador," Cheryl said.

Cheryl praised Forbes for the way the town respects its history while embracing modern life.

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller presents Forbes' 2026 Australia Day ambassador, Cheryl Koenig OAM with her Australia Day Ambassador pin.

"I particularly love how you respect your very significant history and heritage and are able to blend old world charm with modern appeal so well."

Cheryl said the people she met at the gala dinner the night before Australia Day and at the breakfast highlighted the strong sense of pride in the community.

"I can see why Forbes locals are so proud of their town and why they don't want to leave. It's absolutely beautiful here."

The Forbes Australia Day Breakfast was the perfect way to start Australia Day beside Lake Forbes.

The ambassador also touched on the values she believes defines Australia.

"You don't have to look far to find that true Aussie spirit, that willingness to pitch in and help others," she said.

"Australians share a legendary sense of mateship, a laconic sense of humour and an adventurous spirit.

"Take the time to reflect on your own story, respect the stories of other and celebrate being part of this amazing, ancient and multicultural nation where opportunities are limitless," Cheryl added.