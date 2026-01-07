A man has been charged with alleged criminal group and firearms offences following an arrest at Forbes.

It's alleged police located replica pistols, ammunition and weapons including home-made prohibited knives when they searched a unit on the morning of Wednesday 7 January.

Detectives from the central west police district swooped on the property under Strike Force Rasmussen, established in January 2025 to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs, mainly methylamphetamine, in Forbes and surrounds.

A 57-year-old man is facing charges including possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, participate in criminal group - contribute criminal activity.

He has also been charged with possessing ammunition without a licence, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and manufacture prohibited weapon without a permit.

Eleven live 12-gauge shotgun shells, 10 home-made prohibited knives, three sling shots and a knuckle duster were also among the items allegedly located at the Forbes unit.

The man was refused police bail to face a bail court on Thursday 8 January.

TEEN SERVED FIREARM, WEAPON PROHIBITION ORDER

A teenager was served with a firearms prohibition order and a weapons prohibition order after police allegedly located and seized knives and prohibited weapons at a home in Forbes.

It's alleged police located and seized several folding knives, a large machete blade, several prohibited throwing knives and other prohibited weapons during a search of a Little Queen Street premises on Monday, 19 December.

A 15-year-old boy was served with both firearms and weapons prohibitions orders, police said in a statement published on the Central West Police District facebook page.

Investigations continue.

In more news, Forbes police are investigating break-ins that have occurred over the Christmas and new year period.

Electronic equipment was stolen from a Conridge Street home and various items were stolen in a break-in at a Lynette Street business.

Anyone with information that can help police with their inquiries should contact them on 6853 9999 or through CrimeStoppers 1800 333 000.

Police have also been busy on-road with proactive work.

They seized a knife and items believed to have been stolen after stopping and searching a vehicle on the afternoon of Monday, 5 January.

Investigations into this do continue, with Chief Inspector Rayner saying charges will follow.

A 29-year-old was charged with mid-range drink driving after being stopped and breath-tested by police in the early hours of Friday, 2 January.

An 18-year-old female was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, on the evening of Tuesday 6 January, and a 19-year-old male was issued with a cannabis caution for being in possession of a small amount of the drug.