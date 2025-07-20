Farmers are being urged to have their say on amendments to the Land Management (Native Vegetation) Code 2018 with the deadline extended for a month.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke put out a call to action last week to local farmers that was heard with consultation on the amendments now receiving a deadline extension for consultation.

Ms Cooke said she had been calling on the NSW Government for months to undertake genuine consultation with landholders and producers on matters that threaten the viability of the agricultural industry in NSW, especially relating to land management and native vegetation.

"The portal only opened on 6 June 2025, giving NSW residents just four weeks to read, understand and respond to an extensive list of proposed policy changes that will add red tape to simple land management activities, making it harder for farmers to farm," Ms Cooke said.

"If you haven't heard about this, you're not alone, as this consultation process was not properly advertised.

"Not by the Minister for Agriculture nor by her department, either online or through relevant media channels."

Local Land Services has released a discussion paper on the changes and the executive summary raises issues including:

Strengthening the invasiveness test for invasive native species;

Increasing the area of set-asides by removing discounts for areas containing endangered ecological communities;

Reintroducing the application of a schedule of the code to limit the maximum equity clearing allowed under Part 5 (equity);

Introducing a landholder notification requirement for managing woody native regrowth in managed native pastures;

Reducing future authorisation periods down from 15 years to three years for higher risk parts of the code, and seven years for lower risk parts of the code.

Ms Cooke warned that it is now up to locals to take part in the consultation process.

"This is your chance to formally voice your concerns about changes that will directly impact how you manage your land, your farming business, your future and that of our communities," she said.

"Now we need to make every submission count."

Ms Cooke is still urging anyone with concerns to email consultation@lls.nsw.gov.au and to visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say/land-management-code-amendments to read through the proposed changes and make a submission.

"We can't afford to sit this one out, we need to make sure our voice is heard," Ms Cooke said.

"I am also crafting a submission, and if there are points you believe I should be making - no matter where you live in rural NSW - please let me know.

"I would love to read your submissions."

Ms Cooke can be contacted via email at cootamundra@parliament.nsw.gov.au

Read the discussion paper and have your say online at: www.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say/land-management-code-amendments

Landholders have until 11.59pm, Friday 1 August 2025 to put in submissions.