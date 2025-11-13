By JAMIE CHAFFEY FEDERAL MEMBER FOR PARKES

I’ve been in Parliament for the past two weeks where debate and legislation reform has highlighted a number of issues that are very important in the electorate of Parkes.

Most people would be aware that last week, the Federal Nationals dumped our support of the Albanese Labor Government’s impossible target of Net Zero by 2050.

The Nationals are focussed on reducing emissions in line with the same rate of reduction as other developed nations within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Albanese Labor Government’s current targets are committing Australians to emissions reductions at twice the pace of these countries. The Labor Government’s announcement of 62-70 per cent reduction by 2035 will see Australians carrying a burden three times the rate of OECD countries.

The Nationals are committed to do our fair share, but we have a cheaper, better, fairer way to ensure Australians have access to reliable, affordable, dispatchable base-load power that will help to tame the beast of the cost-of-living crisis.

There are already five Renewable Energy Zones in New South Wales, and we are already seeing the fallout in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, where generations of people who have worked the land are protesting against industrial-sized developments.

Wind, solar and battery projects involve massive infrastructure, including new transmission lines across valuable agricultural land and environmental zones. Some of these projects are causing stress and divisions between neighbours and families.

To add to these concerns, the Australian Energy Market Operator report released in June 2024 shows plans to expand New South Wales’ five Renewable Energy Zones to 12.

This includes one in North West NSW covering Moree, Narrabri and potentially Gunnedah – some of the best agricultural land the country has to offer – and Broken Hill.

Some of these projects are great for the regions they are planned for, and some are not. But these communities need more say in the future of their homes.

Come along to a rally with Senator Matt Canavan who has been outspoken about Net Zero concerns, and myself at the Ollie Robbins Oval in Dubbo at 10am on Saturday, 29 November and learn more about the National Party’s policy. Hear how it will help make energy better, cheaper and fairer.

Roads and telecommunications were also the subject of debate in Parliament in the past two weeks – both major concerns to people across the Parkes electorate, where businesses in Gilgandra struggle to use their EFTpos machines, there is no signal along parts of the Newell Highway, and people can’t be sure they can contact anyone in an emergency.

The loss of the 3G network has only added to people’s isolation.

Add in the deteriorating condition of regional roads and you have a trifecta of serious concerns.

It was also appalling to see Labor’s undemocratic bulldozing of the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reform bill through in this past week of Parliament.

There are so many potential impacts for the Parkes electorate, but the Labor Government would not listen to it, instead ramming the legislation through. There will be more to come on this in future Chaffey’s Corners.

On the lighter side, despite the challenges of living in a regional area, there are many advantages, and one of them is the enthusiasm and determination of regional people.

Congratulations to everyone who has done well in recent business awards across the region, including the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who won the Outstanding Local Chamber at the 2025 NSW State Business Awards.

Lightning Ridge pharmacist Rhonda White has been awarded Life Membership of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Dubbo’s Carol Mudford has been named 2025 AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award winner, and in Gunnedah, 89-year-old Ellen Mitchell has won triple gold in the over=70s division at the Australian Masters Games.

I know there are many more people, organisations and businesses who have celebrated their successes over the past couple of weeks, and I congratulate you all.

Finally, Tuesday was Remembrance Day, and I join with all Australians in paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country.

Lest We Forget.