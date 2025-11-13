Recently in the NSW Parliament I delivered a speech to recognise the third anniversary of the devastating 2022 Central West Floods, and the path to recovery for those communities that were impacted.

Tragically, the flood claimed two lives, and the lives of those who survived the event will be forever changed.

As the local MP and chair of the Central West Community Leaders Forum, established to ensure that input from mayors, councils and communities were central to how funds are allocated and how programs are designed, I have closely observed the rollout of the flood recovery programs and support the flood-impacted communities of the Central West to help them rebuild and recover.

In the immediate aftermath of the flood event, the State and Federal governments activated the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, delivering relief grants, hardship support, and funding to repair essential services and infrastructure.

Over time, several structured programs were developed to deliver a $100 million Recovery and Resilience Package, co-funded by the Federal and State governments.

I will highlight some of the initiatives that are now underway and their impact in the Cabonne, Forbes and Parkes local government areas in the Central West.

The Resilient Homes Program is a $40 million initiative that has offered eligible homeowners in flood-affected areas, including Cabonne, Forbes, Lachlan and Parkes, options such as voluntary buybacks, home raising, rebuilding and retrofitting resilience measures.

This prolonged program has involved a lengthy assessment phase, but impacted locals are finally receiving this long-awaited assistance.

The program is helping turn flood recovery from mere rebuilding into an opportunity for safer, longer-term housing outcomes.

As part of the $100 million funding package, the Community Assets Program funding stream has allocated nearly $24 million to restore and upgrade public infrastructure damaged by flooding, with a view to increasing resilience.

Assets funded under this program in Cabonne in the Orange electorate include the restoration of lighting at Eugowra Showground, the refurbishment of the old Eugowra Preschool site, the refurbishment of Eugowra Swimming Pool and amenities, the activation of the Eugowra CBD, the activation of the Hunter Caldwell Sports Precinct at Molong, the restoration of Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre, the relocation of the Manildra Multipurpose Courts, the restoration of Eugowra Memorial Park and the relocation of Molong hockey fields.

In Forbes shire, the assets funded include Forbes Netball Courts upgrades, the Lake Forbes Activation Plan for footpath resilience and betterment, and the Forbes Lake Activation Parks and Amenities Resilience and Betterment Project.

For Parkes Shire Council, the program funded a new facility for the Parkes SES unit and flood damage repair of Berryman Oval at Trundle, Bushman's Dam and PAC Park.

Those projects have not only repaired what was lost but also made these tight-knit country towns more resilient, renewing social vibrancy, instilling confidence and providing important gathering spaces for the impacted communities that are rebuilding and renewing.

Local roads and bridges and causeways are being rebuilt with resilience in mind through the Regional Transport Resilience Fund. Under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, $3.8 million has been allocated for floodway, culvert, drainage and bridge works, with a further $5.3 million dedicated to bridge upgrades.

These works are underway across Cabonne, raising decks, improving drainage and strengthening crossings, so that when future flooding inevitably occurs, connectivity and safety are appropriately considered and not compromised.

While repairing flood damage is critical, it is also important to support disaster-impacted communities to increase resilience and pivot to not just sustain residents but also grow these vibrant communities.

With that in mind, I am pleased to say that Cabonne Council has been allocated $2 million in funding from the Regional Economic Development and Community Investment Program, announced by the Premier Chris Minns in Parliament.

This funding will enable Cabonne Council to establish and release residential land in Eugowra that is located outside the mapped flood envelope in areas assessed and deemed low risk to support and sustain the existing population of residents relocating from properties for buybacks and to provide housing opportunities for the future growth of the town.

Know the risks: Asbestos in regional NSW

This National Asbestos Awareness Month, residents of Orange and surrounding areas are urged to respect asbestos and learn about the risks of both introduced and naturally occurring asbestos (NOA), and how to manage them safely.

Asbestos isn’t only found in fibro homes built or renovated before 1990 - it can also be lurking in brick homes, farm sheds, rainwater tanks, outhouses and even in the soil.

Some areas across regional NSW, particularly around Orange, may also contain NOA, which occurs naturally in certain rocks, sediments and soils and is not easily identified.

Whether you’re renovating a home, repairing a shed, digging a dam or maintaining your property, you could be unknowingly disturbing asbestos.

To help you work and renovate safely, the Asbestos Education Committee has developed a suite of free resources, including videos, factsheets, guides and templates for homeowners, farmers and property managers available at asbestosawareness.com.au, because when it comes to asbestos, it’s not worth the risk!

IN MEMORIAL – STEVE LOANE OAM

Last week we celebrated the life of Steve Loane OAM General Manager, Forbes Shire Council, at a moving memorial service at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange.

Steve was larger than life, a real character - always caring, genuine, and well respected by all who knew him.

Steve, a son of country Australia spent a lifetime working across our regions, but it was his service both within local government and through his association with Australian Livestock and Property Association that saw Steve awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia several years ago.

Steve lived a full life, embarked on many challenges and leaves a long-lasting legacy.

My sincere condolences to Steve’s family.