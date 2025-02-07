The AEC is notifying more than 360,000 households in NSW that they are enrolled in a different electoral division after federal boundaries were redrawn in the state last year.

Forbes is one of the areas that will see a change in federal representation: our local government area has been moved to the Parkes electorate from Riverina.

AEC State Manager for New South Wales Rebecca Main said that a federal election must be held sometime in the next four months.

“With a federal election coming it is important that voters are familiar with the seat they’ll be voting in for the House of Representatives,” Ms Main said.

“Redrawn boundaries mean a lot of people will be voting in different seats to last time, so we’re letting them know in a few ways including by sending letters and running ads on social media.

“It is an automatic change made on their enrolment record but the action required by voters is simply to know what their seat is ahead of time so they can be prepared when they’re thinking about who they might vote for.”

Eugowra remains in the Calare electorate.

Households can expect to see letters in coming weeks.