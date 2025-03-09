MP Philip Donato has officially opened his Forbes office, giving him a base in the west his electorate.

Whilst the office will not be permanently staffed, it will provide a comfortable space to hold face-to-face scheduled meetings with locals, saving people from having to travel all the way to Orange to see their State member of parliament.

Mr Donato thanked councils for allowing him to host meetings in their offices in the past - and also took the opportunity to acknowledge the work our councils do for the community.

Mayor Phyllis Miller extended a warm Forbes welcome to Mr Donato.

The new office is in Templar Street, next to Ray White Real Estate and opposite the taxi rank.

If you wish to schedule a meeting with Mr Donato, please phone 02 6362 5199 or email Orange@electorate.nsw.gov.au