Young people in the Parkes electorate who will be aged 16 or 17 in August 2026 are encouraged to submit an expression of interest for an opportunity to take part in the National Youth Parliament 2026.

Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said the National Youth Parliament took young adults to Canberra to gain a deeper understanding of how parliament works and the process by which bills are drafted, debated and passed into law.

“Young people in Broken Hill or Lightning Ridge or any other part of the Parkes electorate might feel they are a long way from where federal decisions are made,” he said.

“This is an incredible opportunity to come to Canberra for the five-day program and take part in simulated parliamentary debates, workshops with political leaders, and look at real-world policy challenges.

"These young people are the people who could be making the big decisions in the future.

“I encourage young people to put their hands up, and parents and teachers to support them in putting forward their expression of interest.

"I would love to see a student from Parkes in Parliament House for this program.”

The program will include 150 students – one from each federal electorate.

Mr Chaffey was at the opening of the program in parliament with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick.

“I am so proud that for the first time, the House of Representatives – the people’s House – will be hosting this great program here in Canberra," he said.

“The National Youth Parliament will give our young people a national platform to contribute to democracy and politics through a hands-on experience.

“Young people have a vital role to play in public discussion, and a youth parliament is a meaningful and sustained youth engagement model that we have seen across Australia and the Commonwealth.

“I look forward to welcoming students from all over Australia to develop their appreciation of civics, parliamentary debate and of course, strengthening our great democracy.”

Information on the program is available through https://nyp.houseofrepresentatives.gov.au/about/