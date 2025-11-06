CATTLE SALE

Monday, 3 November

Yarding 2117 (up 292)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 2117 head. Quality was fair with some excellent runs of well bred cattle offered along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Yearling steers lifted 20c with processors paying from 420 to 490c/kg for middle and heavyweights.

Plainer types to feed received from 410 to 524c/kg.

The heifer portion followed a similar trend with processors paying from 410 to 468c/kg for the better finished types.

Those to feed received from 410 to 460c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks lifted 10 to 20c to receive from 428 to 490c/kg.

Grown heifers sold from 370 to 468c/kg. Cows lifted 15 to 20c/kg with heavy 2 score from 370 to 398c and 3 score 396 to 430c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 393c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 4 November

Yarding 34,600 (up 2750)

Numbers lifted slightly this sale with agents yarding 34,600 head. There were 24,000 lambs penned and quality was very mixed.

Well finished Lambs were limited with a large percentage of secondary lambs penned.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

There was 6650 new season lambs offered and prices lifted $10-$15/head dependent on quality.

Trade weight 20 to 24kg sold from $248 to $308 with heavyweights receiving from $323 to $338/head.

Restockers were also active paying from $198-$249/head. Carcase Prices averaged from 1209 to 1282c/kg.

Old lambs followed a similar trend. Trade weights selling from $240 to $297/head. Heavyweights to 26kg sold from $308 to $315/head.

Extra heavyweights ranged from $322 to $360/head with Dorpers reaching $375/head.

There was 10,600 mutton penned with mixed quality Merinos making up the majority of the yarding.

Prices lifted with Merino ewes selling from $174 to $300/head.

Crossbreds received from $178 to $288 with Dorpers from $164 to $285/head. Merino wethers sold from $179 to $285/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 31 October

Yarding 437 (up 101)

A top quality yarding of Sows today unfortunately saw prices slip 10c/kg.

Boar prices remained the same as last fortnight. Bacon numbers dropped this sale, as did prices by $10 to $20/head.

Pork numbers remained the same but prices also slipped $20 to $30/head.

A larger number of suckers today and prices remained firm on last fortnight.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK