CATTLE SALE

Monday, 4 August

Yarding 1172 (up 762)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 1172 head.

Quality was improved with an increased yarding of well bred cattle offered along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Yearling steers lifted 20c/kg with an excellent offering of feeders ranging from 404c to 526c/kg for medium and heavyweights. Finished steers reached 480c/kg. A quality offering of heifers sold from 350 to 468c to feed with better finished types selling from 357c to 475c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 492 to 480c/kg. Grown heifers reached 430c/kg.

Cows lifted 10c with heavy 2 score from 348c to 389c and 3 score 397c to 430c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 382c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 5 August

Yarding 55,300 (up 15,460)

Numbers showed a significant increase this sale with 55,300 head yarded.

There was 47,700 lambs penned and quality was mixed but fair with a quality offering of grain assisted and finished lambs along with the secondary types.

A full contingent of buyers were present and competing in another strong market.

There was 3060 new season lambs penned with trade and heavyweights selling from $296 to $324/head.

Trade weight old lambs lifted with the 20-24kg selling from $284 to $326/head.

Heavyweights to 26kg received from $313 to $325/head, extra heavyweights were firm to a couple dearer to receive from $330 to $465/head.

Carcase prices averaged from 1130 to 1298c/kg. Heavy Merino lambs range from $260 to $350/head.

The best heavy hoggets reached $308/head. There was 12600 mutton yarded and quality continues to be very mixed.

Prices were once again strong with Merino ewes selling from $149 to $341/head.

Crossbreds ranged from $185 to $355/head. Dorper ewes reached $292/head.

Merino wethers sold from $158 to $301/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY