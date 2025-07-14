Never one to shy away from monumental challenges and a bit of pain, there's a Tullamore woman who's out to lift the bar and break a Guinness World Record.

And she's rising for those who have been lost to suicide and for mental health awareness, with her thoughts and heart particularly focused on the memory of her good friend Heath.

Sherrie Williams is a group fit trainer at Anytime Fitness in Forbes and has been competing in Strongman competitions for seven years.

So she's certainly no stranger to the deadlift.

Sherrie thought what better way to honour her friend and to push herself than to one-arm deadlift more than 20,000kg in an hour, which would break the Guinness World Record.

"I lost a friend to suicide when I was 21 years old and it plays on you," she said.

"There were no signs but you can't help but feel responsible.

"I'm 50 in November and it still weighs on me."

Sherrie will attempt to break the Guinness World Record on 20 July at Anytime Fitness Forbes.

The official record is 'moving the most amount of weight in an hour using only one arm in the form of a deadlift'.

In order to make that happen she needs two time keepers, a referee, an independent specialist or personal trainer who understands a good form deadlift, one independent witness, and a JP, pharmacist, lawyer or police officer.

She'll also have a few helpers on the day.

"I can do the record attempt with what I have but one more time keeper would be ideal," Sherrie said.

"So if there is anyone interested in time keeping who has done it on a regular basis at a sporting event, please let me know."

Sherrie will complete the one-arm deadlifts in sets of 10 reps every minute.

She'll begin with a 50kg bar which equals to 500kg every minute and she is allowed to drop or change her weight if she desires.

It all gets weighed prior to the lift and will be filmed to record it - plus it's being live-streamed for those wishing to witness the moment.

If everything goes to plan Sherrie will break the record at the 40 minute mark.

She's been preparing for this moment for two and a half years, with four gym sessions a week, and she's confident that will happen.

"I've done it at training already," Sherrie said.

"I'm 100 per cent ready."

She admits the physical side to the record attempt doesn't worry her.

"I enjoy the hurt.

"The challenge for me has been my mental, mind-set - like I'm worried I've done all this training to prepare over the last two years and the day not eventuate."

But the most gruelling Sherrie said has been coordinating the effort and organising the paperwork to make it a Guinness World Record.

She has the full support of her colleagues, some are stepping up into certain roles on the day such as Anytime Fitness Forbes club manager Zara Crawford who will time keep and colleague personal trainer D-Arne Gunn who is a time keeper and rep counter.

Sherrie is someone they really look up to, D-Arne and Zara describing her as amazing, inspiring and who "radiates this passion".

She moved to Tullamore from Newcastle a year ago and started working at Anytime Fitness not long after that.

"I'm surrounded by and there's a big focus on positive reinforcement in the gym," Sherrie said.

"We need to normalise that people can go through a shit time and it's okay to talk about it.

"If I'm happy I come to the gym, if I'm angry I come to the gym, if I'm excited I come to the gym - it's therapy for me.

"And what I love about it is everyone's here for the same reason, we're all on the same level."

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, there are resources available to help.

For immediate support, consider calling Lifeline 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online; Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636; and MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.