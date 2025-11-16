The Forbes community is invited to once again come together on Tuesday, 25 November for the annual White Ribbon Day event, raising awareness and showing support for ending violence against women.

Observed on November 25 each year, White Ribbon Day is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness and preventing violence against women and girls.

Chairperson of the Forbes Domestic and Family Violence Committee, Stevie Darcy said White Ribbon Day challenges us to act, listen, and to be part of the change.

“Ending gendered violence will not just be a women’s issue, it’s a community issue, and a responsibility we all share," she said.

"By joining together at this event, our community will stand united against violence and show our commitment to supporting one another."

The day will begin with a community march through the CBD, assembling at 9.30am in Spring Street, followed by an official ceremony in Victoria Park commencing at 10.15am.

Local services and community groups will host stalls and activities, providing valuable information and connections for attendees.

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said White Ribbon Day is an opportunity to come together as a community, united in our stand to end domestic and family violence in all its forms.

“As we march together, we will walk not just in solidarity, but with purpose," she said.

"This is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to building a safer, more respectful future for everyone.

“I encourage everyone to continue the conversation - in our homes, schools, workplaces, and throughout our community. Together, we will build a future where respect is the norm, and where every person can live free from fear and violence.”

For more information, please contact Forbes Shire Council at community@forbes.nsw.gov.au.

To ensure the safety of participants, Spring Street and surrounding streets along the march route will be temporarily closed from 9.30am to 11am. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes during this time.