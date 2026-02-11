The Youth and Community Centre is now open on Wednesday afternoons, giving young people a safe and welcoming space to unwind, learn and connect with friends.

The youth drop-in sessions at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre (YACC) will take place each Wednesday afternoon from 4pm to 6pm, in line with the school term.

Developed directly in response to community feedback, the concept reflects what young people in the region say they need - a relaxed after‑school environment that supports both learning and wellbeing.

“Young people told us they wanted somewhere informal to study, hang out and feel supported during the week,” Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM, said.

“We will use these first 10 weeks as a trial. We’ll try things out, listen to the kids and make the space suit what they need.”

Each session will offer flexible options including quiet study areas and recreational activities.

Students aged 12 to 18 years are welcome to attend these drop-in sessions.

While the sessions will be staffed by Council, the aim of these sessions is to provide a space for independent youth use rather than a formal care service.

For more information about the drop-in sessions, visit www.forbes.nsw.gov.au or follow @ForbesYouthActionTeam for updates.