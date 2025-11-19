MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The weekend threw up many situations, and not the least being blustery conditions for the Saturday golf. This affected the scores of many but there were some standout individual performances.

The men's golf event on Saturday was an 18-Hole Stroke event, sponsored by Loomzy’s Fish-n-Fix. This also incorporated the ‘Medal of Medallist’ (MoM) Trophy. The field of 57 players included the 21 players who were eligible for the MoM. Success was scattered across the day with no advantage to either early or later players.

The MoM scores varied widely. Some players struck the ball well but the putter did not behave while others criss-crossed down the fairways then hit bullseyes with the putter. For those mathematically minded the 36 medals through the year were spread among 30 players with multiple wins by individuals. Then nine players were unable to participate. Hence 21 contenders.

The winner of the MoM was Sandy Paterson who controlled his ball very well. He mixed bogeys with pars, with an occasional double-bogey, to return a 42-41 split and was very pleased with his birdie on the 7th.

In the comp event itself only five players scored under par or better, such was the effect of the wind. But the problems were not always the wind. The flies knew just when to annoy the golfer while playing his shot.

The Div-1 winner was Tim West who produced a master-class in ‘windy golf’. He bogeyed the first two of the par-3s and had bogeys on the 5th and 6th holes. But from there on he played inspired golf to complete the remaining holes in 3-under. His 39-33 split tells only part of the story.

The Div-1 runner-up was Cam McMillan who had both beautiful and bumbling golf in compiling his 70 nett. Tee to green he was better than most, even recording an eagle on the 6th hole. But on the green he had difficulty controlling his putter. On short putts it seemed to disobey the hands resulting in at least eight short putts missed. Getting those may have won him the Div-1 and would have brought home the MoM Trophy.

The Div-2 was won handsomely by Sandy Paterson with his nett 68. A bogey, bogey start did not look good but pars on the 3rd and 6th holes settled him down. His birdie on the 7th was the result of ‘gem golf’ but doubles on the 9th and 10th caused a brief stumble. Thereafter it was control all the way to finish with a par.

The Div-2 runner-up was Brett Woonton with nett 71. He enjoys an early start although being 7-over after the first four holes did not please him. A birdie on the 5th followed by near calamity for the next four holes caused concern. His back-9 showed much better control and but for a triple on the 17th he could have been a winner.

The ball sweep went to 75 nett on count back, going to: 71 – D Mylecharane; 72 – N Duncan, B Parker, S Thomas; 73 – P Murphy, M Roylance, F Hanns, B Robinson, S Sallaway; 74 – A Dukes, P Kay, P Dawson, A Ruperto; 75 – B Everest, A Carlisle. There was one visitor on the day – Michael Jeffress (Parkes) who raised the bat after struggling on the back-9.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – B Robinson, 18th – C McMillan, both of whom converted for 2’s. Overall there were eight 2’s with the Div-2 players finding the 3rd the easiest. The two scored on the 18th were by the Div-1 prize winners.

The super-pin was won by Brett Slack-Smith with a shot to 95 cm. This was a masterful shot as he used the wind to good effect to bring the ball into the pin – but that is his story. His was the only name on the card, being an early starter and obviously not bettered all day.

The defending MoM Champion Peter Barnes should have enjoyed himself in company with two other left-handers. But double-bogeys or worse on three of the par-5s did not help at all. But he was pleased to finish both halves with pars.

The winners did not have it their own way and as usual there were a few ‘it could have been better’ moments. Tim West did provide a master class for both good and not so good. His good was his back-9 which included a not so good. He managed a par on the 15th but only after three putts. If his first putt had dropped it would have netted an eagle and scratch 70, but eagerness coupled to disappointment to only record a par. Sandy was pleased to be paying ‘summer’ golf as compared to ‘winter’ golf. He claimed to have skipped winter to fire in summer.

Frank Hanns enjoyed his day especially as he and partner won the KENO. Modestly Frank proclaimed that sinking his monstrous putt on the 15th to record a par was the clincher. With that he won the hole and the spoils.

Golf always throws up unusual episodes. Many players have had trouble with the trees, being stymied behind them and needing to play a ‘back-hander’ to recover. Al Rees was entirely flummoxed. Playing the 14th he pulled his shot into the trees on the right (remember he is a leftie). A ground search proved fruitless until his partner found his ball. It was embedded in a knot hole on a tree about a metre above the ground and was almost completely hidden. No sand wedge was going to extract that so a penalty ensured with a resultant ‘7’.

The mix of carts and walkers in the same group does have benefits. A walkers errant ball can be quickly found by a carter, and a carter can make up ground quickly if they strike trouble. Pat Murphy was the only walker in his group and either coughed in the dust created by his partners in carts or enjoyed the serene wander down the fairway as the others zig-zagged the hole.

There were participants in the Sunday Stableford Medley comp.

Here is the news:

Last weekend Archie Quirk participated in a ‘Jack Newton Junior’ event at Goulbourn. Conditions were very windy on the first day with many high scores. Archie did not fare well but improved markedly on Sunday with easing conditions. No prizes for him but good experience.

Unfortunately the Taylor-Made Equipment Day scheduled for last Friday did not eventuate. The T-M Rep advised that with the imminent arrival of new stock it would be better for customers to try the new products when they arrive soon. Stay tuned for the new date.

The 2025-26 Summer Sixes comp continues to provide excitement and disaster. The low scores are being spread across the teams as individuals ‘play a blinder’ while expected finesse by top gun players seems to elude them. But what fun it is!

Players are advised that the Golfie Hotel will only be trading on Tues-Sat from now until Christmas. This may be troublesome for some early week regulars but maybe not.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 22 Nov, is a 4BBB Stableford Medley event sponsored by T&M Tyres. There will be a Stableford Medley on the Sunday.

SUPER SIXERS

By SMOOTH SWINGER

The Fourth round of the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw most teams post totals close to their handicaps. However, a couple of Group 3 teams came in well under the 100-mark.

This week the best teams in each group were: Gp 1 – Gunn Golf (100.5) d LIV Golf; Gp 2 – Haig’s Heroes and Flip Floppers drew with 102 each; Gp 3 – Six Appeal and Bump and Rums each had 96 to account for their opponents; Gp 4 – EHAG (99) bested Sandbaggers (106).

There were two ‘draws’ this week. Haig’s Heroes and Flip Floppers drew with 102 each. In Gp 4 Motley Crew and HD&SI drew with 109.5 each. There were some close wins with Murray’s Mates (110) slipping past The Optimists by a half point. In Gp 3 F Troop (103) snuck past Southside Swingers (104.5) and in Gp 4 Shankaholics (106.5) zipped past Forbes Auto (108).

The leaders in the groups are Gp1 - ‘Still Trying’, Gp 2 -Globe Hotel, Gp3 – ‘Bump and Rums’ and Gp4 – Sandbaggers’. The Globe Hotel team bumped Elders Insurance out of the way by downing them by 2 points. The other three held onto the leads but for some it is only just.

As we work through the comp the number of unbeaten teams gets whittled down. Those with clean records so far are Still Trying, Globe Hotel and Bump & Rums. They will all come under pressure.

Best Individual scores for Week 4 were: Members – Robin Lyell (Still Trying) 30 nett, and for Non-Members – Brett Stace (Six Appeal) 29 nett. That all helped to give their teams a win.

A reminder to enter your ID number or name on the card as well as signing it, and to become familiar with the ‘Summer Sixes Rules’.

VETS GOLF

Hosts West Wyalong gave their rivals a golfing lesson on the way to winning the major prizes at last week's monthly Lachlan Valley Veterans golf competition.

With 48 players on board for the 18 holes, local golfers won both the A and B grade events while the club easily won the Miller/Coles teams event.

Brett Whittaker had a couple of points to spare in winning A grade, with his round of 37 points two better than Grenfell's Steve Grace.

The locals took the quinella in B grade with Peter Haworth (39 points) winning on a count-back from Ed Scott.

In the teams points score West Wylaong returned 115 points, nine better than Parkes on 106 followed by Forbes (103), Grenfell (101) and Condo (95).

The nearest-to-pins saw Condo's Jim Clyburn the A grade winner on the third, while Forbes' Frank Hanns first shot of the day was his best to take B grade honors. Peter Haworth finished his day in style to win B grade on the 11th and teammate John Lewis the A grade winner. Jan Myers from Grenfell was the Associates winner on the 11th hole.

The ball sweep went to 32 points. Parkes and Forbes winners as follows: 35 - Alan Rees and Les Little (F) and Mick Bond (P); 34 - John Dwyer; 33 - Ken Sanderson (F); 32 - Lindsay Elliott and Ian Ward (P) and Barry Shine (F).

As mentioned last week the twin-towns Christmas Party in Forbes is on Thursday December 4. Two weeks later a 2-ball Ambrose will be played in Forbes on Thursday the 18th. Get organised now with a player in form as hams await the winners.

Another reminder that subs for both clubs are now due - Forbes $10, Parkes $15.

Twin-towns in Forbes this week (Nov 20) after which the local AGM will take place.

There's no keeping a couple of good men down as shown in last Tuesday's 12-hole social competition with The Accountant, Peter Scolefield, winning with 28 points closely followed by Mr Parker, Barry that is, once again in the count posting 27 points.

Tuesday social golf is for everyone; be at the Pro Shop by 9am for ball toss to determine partners and if interested coffee after.

LADIES GOLF

Ladies golf results this week begin with the Flint Street and Central Butchery sponsored 18 hole Stableford.

Welcome back to golf Verna Lane nabbing a win in Division 1 with her first match back.

Sarah Black was our Division 2 winner with a nice score of 38.

Our nearest to the pins for this match were Jenny Hubbard on the 9th and Sarah Black on the 18th green.

Ball winners were Linda Cowan, Jean Judge and Lindy Pollock.

Saturdays 18 hole stroke sponsored by Kate Steel-Park and Medal of Medalists sponsored by Walkers Ag-N-Vet began with a heavy shower of rain and then the wind.

Divisuon 1 winner and Medal of Medalists winner was Jenny Hubbard. This was the best score Jenny has put together ever with 66/91.

Amanda Tooth had a nice round also to take the win in Division 2.

Robin Lyell and Lindy pollock were our pin winners on 9 and 18.

Ball winners were Wendy Simmons and Robin Lyell.

Matches set down for play this week include on Saturday the Deacon Dwyer Day 4 BBB individual Stableford sponsored by T&M Tyers.

Sunday is Stableford Medley.

Wednesday 26 November is our Deb Dingwall Sponsored Mulligan with play in 1 Division.

Just a reminder that our Christmas luncheon and ladies presentation will take place on Sunday 7 December so please add your name to the sheet in the ladies locker room

Until next week, good golfing everyone.