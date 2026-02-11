Forbes golfers have been talked about as setting the standard in the Lachlan Valley and have now broadened that scope to be a major competitor in country golf.

Forbes Golf Club’s players are setting the pace in this year's Central West District pennants golf competition in Divisions 1, 2 and 3.

Spokesperson for the Forbes club, Caleb Hanrahan, said on Monday, "not only are the representative players leading their divisions, but the support of the FGA committee is also very much appreciated".

“FGA Pennants season began last Sunday week at Duntryleague Golf Club in Orange. All team players were supplied with hats and shirts for the 2026 season, allowing us to really look the part,” he said. “We thank the FGA committee for this contribution in 2026. Our team captains for the year are: myself in Division 1 - Division 2 - Daniel Bayley, and Division 3 - Troy Howe,” Caleb added.

All three Forbes divisions' players travelled to Bathurst Golf Club to compete in round two of the CWDGA pennants season last Sunday, taking on Cowra in trying, wet conditions.

The off-season saw a change in team captain for Division 1, with Steve Betland passing the reins to Caleb Hanrahan for the 26' season, who is said to be a rigid captain expecting pride in his team's representation both on and off the course.

Week one team - Caleb Hanrahan, Steve, John Betland, Brad Ashton and Shane Sallaway won a tightly contested match against the strong Bathurst club 3-2.

Last Sunday, week two saw John Betland make a winning return with a comfortable 4/2 victory playing Cowra. Shane also returned to winning form with a 3/2 victory, while Caleb moved himself to the No.1 position, finishing with a 4/3 win.

After a tossing match and slight conjecture on the final hole, Steve was heading down the 19th. Steve stated, "Both of us played mediocre golf all day, but finally we got it done", with Steve winning a potentially crucial point on the 20th hole.

Brad fought hard all day but went down on the 18th. Peter Dawson had the week off after an important win Week 1 and will see himself back in the team in Week 3. Harry Callaghan is banging on the door for his debut spot in the Division 1 team and may see an opening in Week 3.

Selfless Division 2 captain Daniel Bayley, after a convincing win in Week 1, rested himself for the Round 2 clash against Cowra last Sunday. Although having the week off, Daniel travelled with his team consisting of Luke Flakelar, Andrew Dukes, Dean Fairley, Kim Herbert and David Mylecharane to show his support.

Just like the 3's, Division 2 were coming off a great 3-2 victory to start the season at Duntryleague and kept the momentum with Andrew winning easily 7/6, David M 3/2 and Dean 3/2 with tight losses for Kim and Luke on the closing holes.

Division 2 is looking strong with a lot of competitive golfers vying for a position in the hotly contested team. They look for another win in Parkes this weekend.

Division 3, captained by Troy Howe, consisting of Andrew Cogswell, Randal Grayson, David Quirk and Matthew Roylance were sent off the 5th tee full of confidence against Cowra after a comfortable 3-2 victory in Orange the week prior.

The team played some exceptional golf throughout the day, with David Q winning his match 4/3, captain Troy 6/5, and Andrew 6/4. Both Matt and Randal went down in tight clashes, 2 down and 1 down, respectively. Division 3 is hoping to keep the momentum up as they move on to round three at Parkes this weekend.

While Caleb is now leading the Forbes Pennant players in competition, his record indicates he has the momentum and experience to be a success, as is his game on the course.

Born in Lithgow, left-hander Caleb crafted his game on the testing Lithgow course before moving to play and see success at Wollongong Golf Club. Caleb has reached a Plus 1.9 handicap in his career. A fun fact is that Caleb was right handed up until the age of 12, when his grandfather gave him a set of left-handed clubs, and they felt easier to hit.

Around six years ago, Forbes came calling with employment at Red Bend Catholic College where Caleb openly states he is ‘loving every minute of it’.

Not only is he head of the Pennants teams after four years of involvement with the Forbes Golf Association, but he has been heavily involved with the Nissan Classic committee, filled the role as treasurer for a period, and now contributes to the management and events committee with a particular interest in growing golf and junior development.

Like all A-grade golfers, not only in Forbes but across the district, Caleb openly states his desire is taking down the Betland brothers. More so for Caleb, in the Forbes Club Championships. While he has had the opportunity to do just that in his early years at the club, he has been unable to claim the Championship win.

His record and ability to play the game suggest that it won't be too far away with recent wins in LVDGA opens and, in particular a major success of winning the 2025 Amateur Sand Green Champions, contested in September 2025 at Binalong.

Spirits around the club are buzzing, and the feeling of bringing home Major Pennant Flags in the 26' season beckons. Lots of golf to begin in our local area and club, starting to ramp up - it will be great to see you all out there.

LOCAL GOLF

While it was still slightly warm weather conditions were quite good for golf with 68 players out on Saturday for the Monthly Medals in three grades.

A grade winner was Kailab Tyne with 67 nett from Daniel Burton who found out of bounds on the 17th before recording 70 nett.

Joshua Coulthurst took out B grade with the lowest score of the day, 66 nett, from super leftie Allan Rees, 69 nett.

The improving Robert Scott won C grade with 68 nett from Steven Rogers, 72 nett.

Ball sweep to 75 nett – 71 Shane Sallaway, Ken Sanderson, 72 Randal Grayson, Phil Maher, Graham Newport, 73 Todd Callaghan, Jon Cutler, Bruce Chandler, Stuart Thomas, Lindsay Baker, 74 Charlie Dwyer, Paul Kay, Harry Callaghan, Niel Duncan, Les Little, Gary Nicholson (Temora), 75 Wayne O’Neill, David Mylecharane, Andrew Dukes, Kim Herbert, Patrick Murphy, Bede Tooth, Matt Walton, Lenny Iyer.

Nearest the pins, 9th Andrew Dukes, 18th Graham Newport. Super pin, Anthony Alley (359cm).

Golf on Saturday will be individual stableford. Sunday medley stableford.

A reminder to all, make sure you are using your FGA vouchers, credits and any GUNN Golf vouchers in the Pro Shop before Will finishes. Everything in the store must go and is heavily discounted; grab yourself a bargain.

VETS GOLF

If you were born in Bedgerabong and your surname was Hodges you were expected to play cricket at the highest level, and Lex Hodges did just that.

At the time not only did he captain the Forbes representative side he did similar with the Central West and then the combined Central West and Far West sides. The Forbes High School student did play a small part in school rugby league before moving to Parkes working with the DMR, a trade he held until retirement.

Still a resident of Parkes, Lex continues leading in sport where he did that towns’ veteran golfers credit winning last Thursday’s twin towns competition played in Forbes scoring 37 points. The only player to break his handicap on a day which finished in ‘warm’ conditions after a pleasant start to the day.

One never far from the trophy table in Don McKeowen from the Bogan Gate/Forbes clubs was runner on a count-back with 33 points.

The encouragement award held plenty of interest with two ‘heavy weights’ of twin towns vets golf featuring where the record book was sought.

In the end it was Peter Bristol from Parkes with an unbelievable score for the talents he possesses winning in a blanket finish over an equally talented Forbes leader in Peter Barnes. There is always next week Peter (2).

Ball sweep to 30 points. 33 Rob Staples (P), 32 Neal Herbert, Frank Hanns (F), 31 Ken Sanderson, Barry Parker (F), 30 Mick Bond (P), Trevor Williams, Niel Duncan, and finally Forbes’ soft hand Kim Herbert due mainly to his eagle three on the par five 15th.

All nearest the pins to Forbes players - 9th A grade Peter Barnes, B Trevor Williams, 18th A Don McKeowen, B Frank Hanns. With a total of 31 players, 17 Forbes, 14 Parkes, the shield went to Forbes, only just, 189 points to 186.

Parkes plays host this Thursday, noms from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start. Thursday week the catering kings of vets golf, Condobolin play host to Lachlan Valley members for their monthly 18 hole competition.

The BG scribe reports 13 players last Tuesday on a cool morning for social 12 holes where ‘I’m Mr Parker’, that is the ever popular Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker best with 29 points from Bede Tooth on 23 points then Ian Thomas 22.

Naturally being the first round for February many are within a shot or two of the lead for the monthly medal. Ball toss at 9am every Tuesday, all welcome. The same for coffee after.