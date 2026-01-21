MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers enjoyed the sunshine but the blustery winds made it difficult to keep the ball straight and also stay on balance. But there were a few players who managed the conditions well and post a good score.

Last Saturday, the competition was an 18-Hole Stroke event, sponsored by Steel Tech.

The field comprised 71 players included five visitors and many local golfers back from their family commitments. Tee times used were either early or later with nothing in between.

The Div-1 was won by Pat Murphy with 69 nett and on count back. He scored 41 on each half. He racked up eight pars and a birdie, on the 15th.

His only blemishes were ‘doubles’ on the 4th and 13th holes. The 13th was understandable with a strong wind almost ‘in your face’ but the 4th was a case of expecting too much on his approach shot.

The Div-1 runner-up was Glen Hooper, also with 69 nett. He had a good front-9 although his score ‘undulated’ down the page.

Bogeys on each of the par-5’s did not help. His back-9 had more downs than ups in which a few missed opportunities cost him the top spot.

The Div-2 was won by Dan Harveyson (Grenfell) with a score of 71 nett. He seemed unaffected by the wind likening the induced curvature on his shots to the usual ‘running away’ down the slope on his home course. He played to his handicap aiming for a bogey on each hole and managed to pick up a shot on the 17th.

The Div-2 runner-up was Greg Hanns who managed an even par 72 nett. He also targeted a bogey on every hole to match his handicap, picking up shots on the 7th and 8th holes.

His back-9 was affected by the wind or tiredness as he stumbled a bit with double-bogeys on the 15th and 17th but was otherwise well pleased with his game and a good way to start the year.

The ball sweep went to 77 nett on count back, going to: 71 – M Roylance; 72 – H Callaghan; 73 – C Howe, L Baker, N Duncan; 74 – W Judge, S Uphill; 75 - P Pymont, S French, K Herbert, M Prior; 76 - D Fairley, L Flakelar, J Betland, R Smith; 77 – D Page, T Griffiths, P Wells, P Maher.

The visitors included – B Abbott, D Harveyson (Grenfell), C Schaefer (Young), C Goodsell (Condo) and Ben Tranter (Cobar). They had a mixed bag of success.

The NTP’s went to: Men - 9th Ben Abbott, 18th Al Rees. Only Ben managed to convert for a ‘2’, which was one of the six scored all day. They were hard to gather as the wind played havoc with the putts.

The 9th yielded the most while that scored on the 18th by Archie Quirk was an outstanding putt.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Harry Callghan with a shot to 420 cm. This reflected the difficulty in controlling shots in the blustery wind conditions although Harry will claim it was his skill that shaped the shot to find the green. More importantly he sank the putt for a ‘2’.

The strong wind did not help matters for most golfers making it difficult for them to get a rhythm going.

The most effect was felt through the inconsistency of blowing which led to unexpected outcomes when trying to account for the wind. There were many examples of this outcome.

Harry Callaghan shaped up on the 14th tee to play out to the right along the 13th fairway and allow the wind to draw his ball in towards the green.

Unfortunately he sliced his shot and the wind died. This resulted in his ball going further right and ran along the dry ground to within metres of the 5th green.

Two others to have similar results were Caleb Hanrahan and Dave Quirk. From the 7th tee they both aimed towards the 11th fairway expecting their ball to swing back onto the 7th fairway. It was not so and they both finished on the 11th fairway but with challenging shots through the trees.

Another example was that by Brett Woonton. From the 18th tee he carefully aimed to the right of the green intending a slight draw. His shot climbed quickly and was pushed by the wind to finish near the mesh fence alongside the lower 1st tee. It made for an awkward shot to the green where he finished with a double bogey.

But there were some good shots played. Anthony Alley managed to avoid pushing his tee shot from the 16th onto the 4th fairway. This time he finished on the practice fairway.

John Betland found the 9th green with ease but his putter was cold. And Mark Watts ‘smote’ a lovely tee shot off the 5th down the fairway, which differed markedly to his previous tee shots that far.

The early players had a slight advantage. Luke Flakelar made the most of this to have a run of pars from the 11th to the 16th but the other holes may have been affected by sleep deprivation following the new addition to his family.

The usual danger holes did not feature highly this week. The 4th caught many unawares with many a ball finishing among the trees on the right or in the penalty area. A few ‘Bo Dereks’ were scored there. And the 2nd grabbed many a ball OB ruining scores early. Charlie Goodsell managed an almost ‘triple-par’ on that hole but he did make a comeback on the back-9.

Here is the news:

Last week H/Pro Will took the Lachlan Valley Junior team to Golden Creek GC in Canberra to play their game in the Golf NSW “Encourage Shield” Individual Handicap Match Play event. The team comprised players from Forbes and Trundle.

They played against ‘South Coast’ in what was a very close result. Archie Quirk and Charlie Howe both won their matches 2-1. Archie was nervous as he was 5-up after 11 but his opponent put the pressure on. Liam Fraser was unfortunate to lose 1-down after being up at the turn.

Austin and Riley Randal and Benji Wu all played well but their opponents were just too good on the day. It was a great experience for them all and gave them an opportunity to play on some different courses. Thanks also to the parents who assisted with travel and refreshments.

The men's CWDGA Pennants will start in February with team captains being organised now. Forbes will host the Pennants here on Sunday, 1 March so the course will be closed for the morning with 80 players participating.

Head Pro Will is moving on in early March. He is advancing his career with the appointment to a Senior role at Kiama GC. We wish him well in the next stage of his career. A farewell function will be organised with details to follow.

Members are reminded to clean out your Pro Shop account. The management committee have begun the process to advertise for a new Pro.

The golf program booklet is at the printers and hopefully will be available before the end of February. For that month please refer to the Pro Shop for the upcoming competitions.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 24 January, will be an Individual Stableford event, sponsored by Rob Allen Livestock Transport.

Let us hope that the winds will be reduced but that the sunshine prevails. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp.

VETS GOLF

The record books are out as Forbes golfer Neil Herbert smashed everything in sight last Thursday in the twin towns veterans competition at Parkes cruising around scoring a phenomenal 46 points.

Reports from playing partners is he scored 26 on the front nine before pressure had him home in only 20 points.

A night out socialising didn’t stop Neil keeps the name Herbert out in front following in the footsteps of his famous father Bruce who won, who knows, 20 plus club championships at Eugowra due to his power from the tee. Putting it simply, Bruce ‘gripped it and ripped it’ around the 300 metre mark more times then not from the tee.

Guess what, Neil is following in his father’s footsteps. He loves to also give it a ride with driver in hand adding a slight draw for further metres.

Picking up the runner-up trophy only eight points in arrears was fellow Forbes club member Ken Sanderson after a four-way count-back while Parkes did have a collect, the likeable John Pearce just out in front for the encouragement award.

Ball sweep winners to 35 points – beaten on a count-back for runner-up with 38 points were Dale Stait (P), Allan Rees and Andrew Norton-Knight (F); 37 Les Little (F); 35 Kath Kelly, Gordon Pritchard (P); 35 Mick Bond, Nym Dziuba, Lindsay Elliott, John Hendry (P), Ken Walton, Frank Hanns (F).

Nearest the pins. 4th to Parkes players, A grade Tony Hendry, B grade Gordon Pritchard, 11th A grade Bruce Chandler (F), B grade nil. While each club was represented by an improved 17 players not much changed in the twin towns challenge with Forbes scoring 231 points from their best six individual scores to Parkes’ 214.

It is hoped this Thursday’s twin towns is equally supported with play conduced in Forbes. Noms from 9am for a 9.30am tee off, Phone the Forbes Pro Shop on 6851 1554 if running a bit late.

Last Tuesday in 12 hole social golf three players were treated to the ‘Herbert Blast’ with Neil warming up for Thursday powering three drives well and truly over the 250 metre mark.

One on the 7th had his second shot with an iron in hand closed in on the 8th tee while on the 8th his drive left him with a chip shot only. A couple of other drives weren’t far from similar distances.

As one of his senior partners commented, ‘if only’ indicating if only all vets could gives the little white ball such a ride.

While not entirely happy with his finish around and on the greens Neil did win last Tuesday with 29 points and by two from Ken Sanderson and Barry Shine while Ted Morgan and Andrew Norton-Knight were a shot further back.

The BG scribe said 15 played despite the heat commenting that much of the discussion after play centred on the Hot Dog monthly award. It’s settled with winning proceeds to the Pro Shop. As noted it is accumulative over the Tuesday plays with early leader for January Ken Sanderson on 51 points from Barry Shine 50 and Ken Walton 49. With two rounds remaining it’s anyone’s guess as to the winner.

BG has again asked that all who score the card put in full names and to make sure they sign the book outside the Pro Shop to help with the monthly scoring. Ball toss at 9am and everyone is invited to play.