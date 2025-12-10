MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers approached their golf on the weekend with mixed blessings. An early start was called for to beat the predicted heat, but the forecast of blustery winds was expected to make scoring difficult. And so it proved with only a small number producing good scores.

The Saturday Men’s competition was the December Monthly Medal, sponsored by Stephen Uphill. The greens had good pace but the winds did significantly move the ball whilst putting. On some holes the wind did help but on most holes it was a challenge.

Carts were in high demand in the morning which did help some like Dave Earl who used a cart on this rare occasion to aid an injured ankle. It did help his game though. For many in the field of 65 players the ‘Golfie’ was a welcome respite when they finished their round.

The A-Grade Winner was Shane Sallaway with a 69 nett. His game of power golf through the worst of the wind and smooth touch once on the green was pleasing to watch. Being 2-under after three holes soon became 3-under after six holes but an errant misread of the ‘borrow’ on the 9th resulted in a bogey there and a 34 for the front-9.

His back-9 was near flawless with a birdie on the 14th countered by a bogey on the 15th when the wind pushed his second shot into the trees a little bit. An unfortunate bogey on the 17th resulted in a 1-over back-9 and scratch 71.

The runner-up Dave Mylecharane had a similar day to record his nett 71. His front-9 was 4’s and 5’s all the way to the 9th where his NTP set up a ‘2’ for him and a score of 36 scratch.

His back-9 had more 5’s than 4’s as both the wind and an errant driver took their toll, although he was pleased to par both the 11th and the 15th which played in different directions of the wind.

The B-Grade was won by Jacob Reid with 66 nett. Being in one of the first groups to play he had a small advantage with quieter winds.

But inspirational truly describes his golf as he flashed around the front-9 in 35 shots despite a double-bogey on the 1st. He suffered a bit on his back-9 as the wind picked up scoring a lone birdie on the 12th among a serious run of bogeys.

The B-Grade runner-up was Peter Barnes who surprised himself with his nett 72. He described his game as a ‘tale of two halves’ with a satisfying mixture of birdies and bogeys on the front-9 to turn on 40.

But his back-9 was played by a different golfer masquerading as Peter. A par to start was the only joy as every hole thereafter yielded either a bogey or double-bogey. Still, even if the ‘what if’s’ had been better he would not have caught the winner.

The C-Grade went to Jake Banks for a round that requires his score card to be framed.

Playing alongside Jacob Reid he was both inspired and inspirational to record the best game yet in his golfing journey. His nett 65 was built on a typical C-Grade scoring pattern with individual holes played to or under his handicap. But it was the ‘first time ever’ that he broke 100.

His highlights were pars on the 8th and 9th and only a bogey on the 15th. He has this game sussed now!

C-Grade runner-up was Max Haley who for whatever reason welcomed the windy conditions. His 70 nett was built like most players with a well played front-9 but a less disciplined back-9.

A double-bogey start was countered by three pars on the front-9. The back-9 was tidy if not exciting but the 15th tripped him up with a ‘snowman’ on the card. But even without that he was a long way behind.

The ball sweep went to 75 nett on count back, going to: 71 – M Duff; 72 – B Woonton, T Griffiths; 73 - H Callaghan, D Earl, P Dawson, R Scott; 74 – A Dukes; 75 – P Murphy, N Duncan, T Callaghan, D Page, P Kay, A Ruperto and S Martino.

There were three visitors – Russ Barwick (Monash CC), Wayne Harriott (Headland GC) and Dave Dwyer (Pambula-Merimbula) all of whom enjoyed the early start and the companions if not their score.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – D Mylecharane; 18th – K Tyne. Dave converted for his ‘2’ but Kailab was slightly off-line. Despite the wind there were nine 2’s in total with the 3rd yielding six of them, all spread evenly across the grades. Two C-graders were the only ones to earn 2’s on the 18th.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Shane Sallaway. With his tall statue he watched as his ball arched on the wind, fell onto the green and rolled tantalisingly close to the pin. He finished at 60 cm from the hole and made an easy conversion.

Undoubtedly the talk was all about the heat and the wind. But among it all there were some highlights, some know lights and some gentlemanly spirit.

Both Robert Scott and Brett Woonton, who are also both C-graders, scored 2’s on the 3rd and 18th holes. Brett followed his ‘2’ on the 3rd with a ‘snowman’ on the 4th while Rob waited until the 6th for his ‘snowman’. Where were the other players one askes?

The 9th hole has become a nemesis for some players. Scores of ‘5’ and ‘6’ are common but a couple of players managed 7’s there.

Ken Sanderson managed two balls in the water there while Brendan Hayes had knee trembles when he got onto the tee. But they can be pleased they did not fare as badly as Paul Pymont.

Having reach is useful at times. Warwick Judge was able to reach further than Ken Walton and extract Ken’s ball from the water on the 9th. And starting early helped. Kailab Tyne was in the first group of the day teeing off a little after 7am. His NTP marker on the 18th was not disturbed all day.

It was good to see some Junior players competing. While they struggled throughout the day there is definite promise there and we may see the next generation of Forbes champions arising.

Here is the news:

A couple of Junior players have been competing around the District at various events.

Last week a Red Bend College team, which included junior members Archie Quirk and Lenny Iyer, competed in a Secondary Schools event at Duntryleague. Archie had success finishing second overall with an 81 Scratch. These events all help their development and confidence on the course.

In the weather the irrigation system is under pressure to perform. Unfortunately, it does not go smoothly all the time.

Astute players would have noticed that there have been wet patches around the course. These arise from sprinkler heads ‘misbehaving’ during the irrigation pattern which is usually run in the evenings, and not found out until daylight beckons.

Be assured this annoys the course staff more than us golfers and they are always looking to fix the issue.

With the festive season bearing down this could be a good time to use much of the credit in your Pro Shop accounts. Treat yourself to some new gear, or grab something ‘on behalf of the family’ for a surprise present on Christmas day.

It is crystal ball time:

Saturday 13 Dec is an 18-hole Individual Stableford with Hams as the prizes, sponsored by Woolworths Forbes. Sunday 14 Dec has a Stableford Medley.

SUMMER SIXERS

By SMOOTH SWINGER

The Seventh round of the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition was a week where the teams either scored really well or not well at all. The leaders of each Group all had wins.

This week the best teams in each group were: Gp 1 – Gunn Golf (97.5) d The Optimists; Gp 2 – Haig’s Heroes (98.5) d Lenny’s Lawn Care; Gp 3 – Southside Swingers (94) d Six Appeal; Gp 4 – Motley Crew and Sandbaggers both with 96 defeated their opponents.

The closest win was in Gp13 where Bump and Rums (101.5) triumphed over MidPro (103). Three teams each earned only their second win of the competition. With such a turn in their fortune they may yet shimmy up the leader board.

There were six teams who scored below 100 and a further five who scored below 103 to earn a half point.

The leaders in the groups are Gp1 - ‘Still Trying’ well in front, Gp 2 -Globe Hotel now alone on top, Gp3 – ‘Bump and Rums’ still well ahead, and Gp4 – Sandbaggers with a slender lead.

The best Member Score was by Adam Andrews with 28.5. Playing in the Gunn Golf team he may be picking up a few pointers.

The best Non-Member score of 30 nett was by Justin Hoy ((Motley Crew) and which certainly helped his team. He got the weekly prize on count back from Jack Rix (Southside Swingers).

And still the only unbeaten teams are Still Trying and Globe Hotel. Maybe history awaits them.

With a couple of weeks away to the festive season it may be time to think about scheduling a couple of extra games to cover for any periods you are away. Talk to Will in the pro shop to see what you can do.

LADIES GOLF

Ladies Stableford was the game played Wednesday December 3. The winner was Colleen Venables with 39 points with runner up Kerry Stirling with 37. Ball winners were Kerry Stirling and Deborah Dingwall. Nearest to the pins were Jennifer Fletcher on the 9th and Colleen Venables on the 18th.

Saturday December 6th was the last of our Stroke and monthly Medal rounds for the year . Jenny Hubbard was the winner of the match with 70 nett.

Medals went to Evelyn Uphill in Division 1, Jenny Hubbard Division 2 and Jill Cripps Division 3.

Ball winner was Ann Simmons.

Nearest to the pins were Colleen Venables on the 9th and Evelyn Uphill on the 18th. Best Putter belonged to Wendy Simmons needing only 29 putts to complete her round.

Sunday 7th was the Ladies Presentation Luncheon. The girls enjoyed the presentation at the golf Club, which is the last chance to gather as the ladies competition finishes at the end of the month then recommences in March 2026. Let me take this chance to thank all the people and business’s who sponsor ladies golf you are truely appreciated.

Matches set down for play this week include on Saturday 13th The Woolworths Sponsored Stableford -Ham Day with play in Two Divisions.

Ladies can continue playing Stableford Medleys on Saturday and Sundays for the remainder of the year, along with the 6’s completion.

Good golfing and good luck to all those hitting the fairways.