By SHORT PUTT

It was a good weekend for golf with a little drama to heighten the intensity.

Would it rain before players finished their rounds or would they all get in safely? The rain did not eventuate until late in the evening but with the hot weather there were a few players very wet on the inside after they quenched their thirsts.

The golf competition was a 4BBB Stableford Medley, sponsored by T&M Tyres.

The field of 70 players were vying for the ‘Deacon Dwyer Trophy’ with each pair striving to get their name on the trophy among some hallowed names, especially as the 2024 Champions Herbert/Cowhan were not there to defend their title.

Despite the run on the course it still was quite tricky as the scores whilst good were not as high as in previous years.

Behind the prize winners there were three pairs on 45 points and a further six on 44 points, attesting to the closeness of the competition.

The winners were the pair of Matt Walton and Jeff House with 47 points. They seemed to have forged a formidable pairing in 4BBB play, having finished runners-up in the Callaghan Shield held recently.

They were both fairly average on the front-9 scoring below their handicap but did manage to complement each other when either of them had some ‘trouble’. Matt did not start well with a ‘miss’ on the 1st hole but Jeff managed two points.

Their back-9 was much better with Matt able to open his shoulders and despite a roller-coaster ride scored very well. His only miss was covered by Jeff’s 3-pointer with a par on the 17th.

Jeff was also pleased to have birdied the 6th hole after some recent trouble there. Undoubtedly Matt’s best hole was a birdie on the 15th hole to score a 4-pointer.

The runners-up were Ann and Wendy Simmons who scored 46 points. While Wendy had the higher individual stableford score Ann was on hand to produce the goodies when it mattered. Ann’s five 3-pointers were quite timely when Wendy faltered, while Wendy produced six 3-pointers of her own.

Wendy was thrilled with her 4-pointer on the 15th after paring the hole and Ann was pleased to end the day with a 3-pointer.

It is hard to see where they could have done better in comparison to the winners score card, but maybe an extra couple of points on the back-9 would have won them the day.

The ball sweep went to 44 points, going to: 45 – S Simmons/S Grierson, H&K Steele-Park, P Tisdell/B Dunne; 44 – N Duncan/F Hanns, J Cripps/V Lane, D Bernardi/B Tooth, NJ Morrison/J Reid, R Murray/S Paterson, S Martino/B Woonton. There were seven visitors on the day – P Mackay (Warren); R Dargin, W Dargin, J George and C Goodsell all from Condo, W Wells (Future Golf), and Scott Simmons returning to visit family. Of those Scott Simmons remembered the subtleties of the course to do the best with Peter Mackay ‘the best of the rest’.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Ladies; K Steele-Park, Men: B Slack-Smith; 18th – Ladies: Nil, Men: B Carpenter, none of whom converted for 2’s. Overall there were six 2’s with the numbers spread over the three shorter par-3s.

The super-pin was won by Peter Dawson who did score a ‘2’ after sending his shot to 87 cm from the hole.

Interestingly, the only other ‘2’ scored on this hole was playing partner Todd Callaghan.

The individual comp was won by Scott Simmons with 41 points. He did not have any 4-pointers but only had one 1-pointer demonstrating his consistency throughout the day.

The 15th hole was once again a big speed hump for the players with many scores of ‘8’ higher being recorded. It can be a ‘sleeping python’ that wakes immediately and grabs your ball.

The 7th was not quite so bad, where perhaps the northerly breeze kept the balls in play.

Statistically speaking Jacob Reid seems to be an outlier player. His early starts or end of field starts seem to return for he individually, and when playing in a pair, some good score. Yet playing though the middle of the field results in ‘we shall give it a miss’ conversations about his score. This week he managed to win a ball.

It was good to see Bob Borger back on the course. While he and partner Peter Barnes did not feature at all the good weather enabled Bob to rub some rust off his swing. Next time he shall swing more smoothly and score better.

Here is the news:

Another to travel afar to enjoy golf was Men's Captain Steve Betland. He zipped across to ‘The Vintage’ to caddie for his brother-in-law Dustin White in the NSW Men's Open. He could not get his man across the ‘cut line’ but did comment that it was a tough set-up made even more so by the wind. It looked so easy and inviting on the tv coverage.

Head Pro Will has advised that all the golf equipment companies are preparing to re-stock with their new clubs, but unfortunately this may not be available to fill the Christmas stocking.

Equipment demonstration days have been put on hold for the remainder of 2025 but be prepared to try out the new stuff in the New Year.

The 2025-26 Summer Sixes comp seems to have settled into a good tempo with fewer very low scores and winning scores settling around ‘just under handicap’ levels.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 29 November, is an Individual Stableford event sponsored by Knights Fabrications. There will be a Stableford Medley on the Sunday.

SUMMER SIXES

By SMOOTH SWINGER

The fifth round of the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw most winning teams record similar scores just under their handicap average. There were only two sub-100 scores across the whole comp with one scored by ‘The Optimists’ which was quite out of character for them.

This week the best teams in each group were: Gp 1 – Optimists (97) d Birdie Babes; Gp 2 – Haig’s Heroes (96.5) d Elders Insurance; Gp 3 – Southside Swingers (104) d Bogeys on Barry’s and MidPro (104) defeated F-Troop; Gp 4 – LITT (100) d Forbes Auto.

The closest wins were by: Gp1 – Liv Golf (106) over Murray’s Mates (107) and Gp4 – HDSI (104.5) over Shankaholics (106.5).

The leaders in the groups are Gp1 - ‘Still Trying’ by a margin, Gp 2 -Globe Hotel and Flip Floppers tied, Gp3 – ‘Bump and Rums’ well ahead, and Gp4 – Part Time Putters with a win surge ahead of Sandbaggers’ who had a loss. It goes to show how quickly the tables turn.

Still Trying and Globe Hotel remain the only unbeaten teams thus far. How much longer can they survive?

Best Individual scores for Week 5 were: Members – Isaac Page (Birdie Babes) 30 nett, and for non-members – Marc Myers (Motley Crew) 31 nett. Unfortunately, only Marc’s score resulted in a win for his team.

With more run out there now it will be interesting to see who controls their ball and stay out of trouble and who can handle the quicker greens. Good luck to all.

VETS GOLF

Peter Barnes again heads the Forbes Veteran Golfers Association after a successful AGM which followed the weekly twin towns comp played in Forbes last Thursday.

In his report president Peter highlighted the contribution of Jeff Haley who stood aside after 17 years as committee captain. Not only that Jeff has spent countless hours as a volunteer working on the course and helping in many other areas for just as long.

“On behalf of myself and the committee I thank Jeff for his exceptional works over that period. His approach was always efficient and professional,” Peter said.

Also highlighted in the report was the very successful Week of Vets Golf which drew in excess of 100 players including five NSW Vets Board Members and the support of members outside of the committee led by Steve and Roz Edwards and other committed members which made it all possible.

While always seeking more members Peter welcomed new recruits playing urging anybody with suggestions in lifting membership to please come forward.

While seeking support for the committee Peter urged any support as there is work involved, especially invitation days and the WOG. “At the moment this has fallen on the shoulders of the same few people to get it done. If you can help please put your hand up,” Peter said.

Also thanked were the ground staff for presenting the course in pristine condition week after week along with support from the Forbes Shire Council and a select band of non committee members. “I thank then all,” he added.

Two major changers were made at the AGM with Ken Walton joining the committee taking over captain duties from Jeff Haley while a first for many years has Allen Rees taking on the duties of vice president.

Beryl Roberts is also a long serving committee member retaining the vital positions of secretary/treasurer while serving the committee are Peter Grayson, Ken Sanderson, Jeff Moon, Kim Herbert and Ross Williams.

Discussion at the AGM resolved to have a roast dinner after play on December 4 in the T/T Christmas party comp where play will be a mystery 4-ball aggregate with draw after play.

Then on December 18 under sponsorship from Woolworth Forbes and Forbes Scrap Metal (Les Little) it will feature Christmas hams as trophies in the 2-person ambrose with players to select their own partner.

Out on the course, Ted Morgan continued his rich vein of form when he was again the front-runner at last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Forbes.

Morgan put together a tidy round of 39 points to finish two clear of Parkes' Lindsay Elliott, making it two wins for the month on his home course. It is also felt Parkes' John Fowler had back to back collects in Forbes taking home the encouragemet award.

Twenty-four players contested the day with numbers affected by players involved with the grain harvest as well as personal matters.

Forbes again showed its dominance in the teams event winning by 203 points to Parkes' 193.

Nearest-to-pins were won by local players Niel Duncan (18th hole) and Les Little (ninth) who won A and B grades respectively.

The ball sweep went to 33 points with winners as follows: 37 points - Lindsay Elliott; 35 - Barry Parker (F); 34 - John Dwyer (P) and Trevor Williams (F); 33 - Frank Hanns (F).

This week Parkes hosts the twin-towns event - nomination taken from 9am for a 9.30 shot-gun start.

It was a tight tussle in this week's Tuesday golf with a three-way count-back required before Peter Barnes was declared the winner over Ken Walton and Neil Herbert.

Most of the 11 players were just off the pace and a few were able to tell their hard-luck stories over a cup of coffee after.