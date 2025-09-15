SOCCER

Forbes' Foxes have battled out a mighty grand final, Parkes' Raptors claiming the Lachlan District Amateur Soccer Association premiership in a shoot-out.

The scores were locked at 2-2 after a massive 120 minutes of soccer.

Raptors scored two in the first half, Foxes fighting back to score two in the second.

The teams then battled out a full 30 minutes of extra time in warm Spring conditions on Parkes' Harrison Park, with neither able to break through to score.

It came down to a penalty shoot-out, which went goal-for-goal until the end when Raptors blocked one to win it 5-4.

Raptors' goalkeeper Ryan Dunn was named man of the match for his efforts.

"It doesn't feel like a loss, not at all," said a smiling Forbes Foxes captain Jack Janetzki.

"It was a good game - it's always a game against Raptors."

While the Raptors won an early game in their 2025 campaign, the two teams battled out draws through the regular season, and pushed into extra time in the finals series.

Janetzki made special mention of retiring Forbes goal keeper Ash Milford for his effort in the finals.

"He did a great job, he's still pulling out the freaky saves," Janetzki said.

The captain also thanked the Forbes fans for donning their orange, painting their banners and making the road trip to cheer them on.

The Foxes fans were on their feet through the second half as the travellers fought back to level the scores.

"It was good to get a huge crowd here: there were almost as many Forbes as Parkes fans," he said.

Your 2025 Forbes Foxes are: Goalkeeper Ash Milford, Ethan Byrne, Luke Davis, Elias Bernardi, Alexander Earney, David Hodge, Pablo Garcia (absent), Navneet Chand, Karl Biles, Shane Percy, Harry Stewart, captain Jack Janetzki, Jacob Collits, Ben Crowley, Isaac Bernardi, Andrew Leslie, Brody Hodges, Danny Bilsborough and Karma Dechen.