Administrators are the unsung heroes of every sporting organisation and club, so the Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association recognises them every year for their work.

Sheryn Davie was presented with the Neil Morrison Lviestock Transport Administration Award at the 2024 awards dinner, for her work for both Forbes Sorting and Penning and with Forbes Jockey Club.

Sheryn has been treasurer of Sorting and Penning since it formed in 2018 and always active securing sponsorship and grants so the club could purchase its own yards and equipment.

She gives her time at every event, completing paperwork, planning meals and working in the canteen.

Sheryn is always happy to help those who are new to the sport, and has great ideas for the direction of the club.

For Forbes Jockey Club, Sheryn has been instrumental in bringing Fashions on the Field back to the Forbes Jockey Club race meeting.

She encourages the community to come to events by making provisions for entertainment and other drawcards.

Proactive, and always looking for fresh ideas, Sheryn meets and liaises with local businesses to ensure the club's continued success.