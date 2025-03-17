The Lachlan premiership-winning Forbes Foxes are our Forbes SOYA Team of the Year for the 2024 awards.

The Walkers AGnVET Team Award is presented to the team who, in the judges' opinion, has achieved success at a high level in their chosen field.

Forbes Foxes won the Lachlan Amateur Soccer premiership in 2024 - the first time Forbes has claimed the title in nine years.

The team started the year with big ambitions and delivered on them: kicking off a successful campaign by winning the pre-season tournament against teams from Parkes and Grenfell over two weekends.

As the season progressed, they finished top of the ladder to claim the minor premiership before winning the grand final, with 11 wins, two draws and only two losses in the season.

Talent from youth through to older players who hadn't played for some times combined for success.

The team members included Elias Bernardi, Karl Biles, Danny Bilsborough, Ethan Byrnes, Jacob Collits, Ben Crowley, Luke Davis, Karma Dechan, Alex Earney, Dave Hodge, Brody Hodges, captain Jack Janetzki, Andrew Lesley, Ash Milford, Jacob Molloy, Shane Percy and Harry Stewart.