Parkes Little Athletics athletes have ran, thrown and leaped into the new year in spectacular fashion at the Country Championships in Dubbo.

Parkes had their largest team at an Athletics NSW championship as the club normally focuses on Little Athletics Championships, with 10 athletes competing across 25 events.

Among the 10 Parkes claimed eight medals as well as a record which was set by Trundle's own Vashti Williams.

Vashti not only smashed the standing 36.36m 15 years girls javelin record by throwing an impressive 38.57m, but also claimed the gold medal for the event.

She also placed fourth in the 15 girls discus and hammer throw, and sixth in shot put.

Vashti wasn't the only one to pick up gold at the championships with Emrys Cassidy and Emily Wild also beating their competition.

Emily Wild placed first in 13 girls high jump.

Emrys showed his talents in distance running with a gold medal in the 10 years boys 400m and 800m.

Emily competed at the Country Championships after focusing on her high jump skills at the Little Athletics Emerging Athlete Program, putting what she learnt into practice which paid off in a gold medal with a jump of 1.45m.

Ryker Moore sprinted his way to a silver medal in the 15 years boys 200m and Arlo Cassidy also collected silver in the 12 years boys 100m and bronze in long jump.

Left: Emrys Cassidy placed first in 10 year boys 400m and 800m and Arlo Cassidy placed second in 100m and third in long jump for 12 year boys. Right: Ryker Moore placed second in the 200m 15 years boys.

Both Ryker and Arlo placed fifth in the 15 years boys 400m and 12 years boys triple jump respectively.

Allegra Cronin earnt herself a bronze medal in the 11 years girls 1500m and placed sixth in the 800m event.

Allegra Cronin placed third in 11 girls 1500m.

Ciane Marks, Archie Higgins and Giselle Higgins also competed at the championships.

Junior athletes weren't the only ones representing Parkes at the championships either.

Parkes Little Athletics is excited to no longer just be a 'Little Athletics Club', it now has members ranging from tiny tots to masters.

One Parkes master, Chris Higgins competed at the Country Championships in discus and high jump.

Parkes Little Athletics hopes to see more Parkes masters over time.

The club is now looking ahead to Regional Championships which will also be held in Dubbo from 31 January to 1 February.

Parkes has had an outstanding 51 athletes qualify to compete at regionals in 188 events which is a qualifier for state competition.