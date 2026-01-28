BOWLS

FORBES SPORTS AND REC CLUB

Whilst our local greens have been a place of hype with Championships closing in for finals as new champions to be crowned, quietly in the background one of our long-time valued bowling players, Geoff Williams, was selected to represent the NSW Police Bowling Club in Adelaide last year.

The Australian Police Championships are held over eight days and are hosted in different states each year. This year Adelaide played hosts. NSW is always a strong side as it has about 200 members to choose from.

The squad is chosen from past and serving police. The NSW 24 player squad are selected at the NSW Police Championships which were held in September at Forster. Most of the selected players are from Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong area and are still current pennant players.

Out of the 24-man squad, four NSW Country players were selected which represented Tamworth, Molong, Yass and our Geoff Williams from Forbes.

Geoff has presented NSW six times and has travelled to multiple states across the country in doing so. Geoff is looking forward to the Australian Championships as it is a good way to catch up with friends and the chance to compete against other states.

Congratulations Geoff and we are proud to call you our friend and fellow Bushranger.

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Our semi-finals have been played for the Major Men’s and Major Women’s Singles for 2026 with both finals’ showdown being played this Saturday, 31 January at 9.30am.

Scott ‘Scooter’ Andrews vs Bert Bayley and Kerry Roach vs Cherie Vincent.

Joe Nicholson, a player who does not play weekly but his natural sportsman instincts kick in and watching Joe when he takes to the greens looks like he plays every day. Joe had a fair task against him taking on Scott ‘Scooter’ Andrews.

Scooter is no stranger to championships, and it showed throughout the game with consistency and making that last bowl count to change the game.

Played over 24 ends, Scooter had a handy lead 6-3 on 7. Joe is never to be underestimated and player you can’t afford to relax against. 11-9 on 13, Scooter had to keep the momentum going to stay ahead.

Scoring a 4 on the 14th, Scooter increased his lead and put his foot down. Joe was able to score another 6 points in but couldn’t quite catch Scooter. Final score at the bell, Scooter 25, Joe 15.

Our second semi final was played by Bert Bayley, another player who is no stranger to the pressure and the lengthy championships. Bert has played many semi-finals and finals at this level and it showed throughout his game.

Drawing Bert Bayley was Pat O’Neill. Pat, only his second year in playing championships, has been playing injured over the last few weeks but he wasn’t going to throw in the towel and ensured his opponents worked for every point they got.

Bert well in front 13-3 on 9, Pat had to dig deep. Pat scored some handy points on the board but Bert, Mr Consistent, answered with every end. 22-12 on 21, Bert only needed 3 points to win the game. Pat was not about to hand it to him.

Bert advanced to 23 and Pat was able to keep him there for 5 ends straight whilst he worked on his comeback. Picking up a 4 on the 26th end, Pat 21 – Bert 23. This game could go either way. Bert was the lucky player to gain a 3 on the next and won the game 26-21.

A & B PAIRS

Bobby Grant and Jeff Nicholson battled it out in our second semi-final against Dale Scott and Shane ‘Bozza’ Bolam.

Dale and Bozza were first point scorers with 6 runs on the board after 3. Bobby and Jeff’s first points on the board came on the 4th and they got in the game. Bobby and Jeff had a good run winning 4 ends in a row to take the lead 12-10 on 10. Dale and Bozza scored 9 points over the next 4 including two 3’s to change the board again 19-12.

On the run home to 21 ends, Bobby and Jeff were unlucky to only gain 4 points in the last 6 ends with the final score Dale and Shane victors 31-16.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – No notes at time of publication.

Thursday - Tim Everest and Al Phillips proved too good in their 25-14 win over Ange Dwyer and Steve Turner. 10 all on 11 then Tim and Al picked up a 4, a 5 and then cleared the slate with a 6 to add to their winning score.

Tara Shaw and Billy Cowell made Dale Maynard and Viv Russell sweat for their 7 point win. 15 all on 16ends this could go either way. Maynard and Viv answered with a 5 and a 2 to seal their win.

Phil and Cherie were a dynamic duo against Wayne Wright and Posso Jones. Leading all the way Phil and Cherie led 19-8 on 12. Wayne and Posso scored a 5 on the last but couldn’t close the gap. Phil and Cherie won 25-13.

Resting touchers: Al Phillips and Maynard.

Winning rink: Viv Russell and Maynard

Jackpot winner: Steve Turner.

There were no social bowls on Sunday due to social bowls being played on Monday for Australia Day.

Australia Day - 28 players braved the elements as the mercury rose to participate in two games of 10ends.

We welcomed four returning visitors again this year for our Australia Day social bowls, they haven’t bowled since Australia Day here in Forbes last year. Thanks for sharing your Australia Day with us AnneMarie and Craig Phillis and Vanessa and Phil Webster from Harden.

Winners being determined by ends won and then additional points for the win.

At the completion of Game 1, AnneMarie Phillis, one of our visitors and Brian ‘Spro’ Asimus were tied first with locals Maynard and Mick Merritt on 9 points with Game 2 results still to come.

Game 2 results saw Tara Shaw and Robert ‘Pooch’ Dukes leading that round on 10 points.

Both round results were added and calculated and there was a 17 all tie. Going back through the cards and working out the difference in margins the overall winners won by 2 points.

Victors of the day – AnneMarie Phillis and Spro.

Runners up – Juss Scifleet and Viv Russell.

Wooden spooners – Nathan Suttie and Sue White.

Resting touchers: Brett Davenport, Tara Shaw, Maynard and Viv Russell.

Chicken raffle winners: Peter & Sue White, Jax Murphy, Pooch, Craig Phillis, Phil Webster, Clint Hurford, Maynard, Wayne Wright and Alfie Andrews.