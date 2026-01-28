Social bowls

Wednesday 21 we had an awesome summer turn out with 22 locals and two Forbes lads making their way over – Great to have you both Dale and Wayne. With 4 rinks filled with triples, winners were our team of Cody Hando, Ray Griffiths and John Chew with a massive 13+26. Runners up were Paul Townsend, Mick Dunn and Andrew Trotman. Marble was not claimed with No1 coming out and options being 6, 9, 20 and 26 so jackpots once again to $183.

Saturday 24. Every attempt was made to avoid the hot conditions with an early start dedicated but it wasn’t enough to bring enough bowlers from their comfortable air conditioned homes with only a small few opting for a roll up and a watch of a championship triples match up…And we get it….Hopefully we get some relief soon.

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest. Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - Bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers. Any questions reach out on messenger or in the comments below and I would be happy to help where I can

Club Championships

We are continuing to produce some close and exciting matches across a number of platforms with our Major Singles deadline fast approaching we have found our first finalist in Andrew Trotman with a close and exciting match against Chris Harrison.

Both bowlers didn’t disappoint the crowd in at times tough conditions – Well done to both.

Semi final 2 has our very own Greenkeeper Andrew Daley still awaiting the winner of Phil Barnard and Geoff Leonard and this match up was scheduled for the same day as our semi final but as I hear it Geoff has faked an injury so watch this space if he can recover in time to look to add another title to his name.

Our champion needs to be confirmed by 12 February so keep pushing forward guys to get completion done before this date. Major pairs are now also our focus for completion and have seen a few games getting completed so thank you all.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit. As always our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

After an extremely successful hit out with our local rivals in the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club we move to this Friday at 6pm we do it all over again with Manildra Bowling Club making the trip across – Thank you to both clubs for making this possible, I’m sure the results will make for some lovely banter over the Pennant season and beyond.

Coming Up

After an extremely busy two months we will begin our Open Gender Pennants and finalise our Club Champions for the year which will place our fantastic bowls days on hold for the minute and we will look to get these up and going again in late March.

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about…You won’t be disappointed!