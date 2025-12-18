2025 … it has been a year focused on strengthening essential services, supporting communities through recovery, and delivering long-term infrastructure that underpins regional resilience and growth.

A major priority throughout the year has been regional healthcare. I have consistently advocated for better access to services closer to home, particularly for rural communities that too often miss out.

I welcome the expansion of palliative care services at Forbes Hospital to five beds from January, along with the significant investment secured in the NSW Government’s 2025–26 Budget, including more than $20 million for a new operating theatre at Forbes Hospital.

This upgrade will improve patient care, reduce the need for travel, and better support local clinicians.

State MP Phil Donato has been advocating for virtual fencing for cattle in NSW, that opportunity opened up this month.

Water security and flood recovery have remained front and centre.

Communities across the Central West continue to feel the effects of the devastating 2022 floods, and through the Central West Community Leaders Forum I have continued pushing for practical solutions.

This work has helped deliver more than $20 million for critical water and sewer infrastructure across the region, including $22.9 million to rebuild the Lake Endeavour pipeline to secure Parkes’ long-term water supply.

I have also closely monitored the rollout of the Resilient Homes Program to ensure assistance reaches those who need it most.

Transport and road safety investments delivered important results in 2025.

The opening of the Parkes Bypass in April marked a major milestone, removing heavy vehicles from the town centre and improving safety and amenity for residents and businesses.

I have also continued advocating for further regional road and bridge funding to support freight, agriculture and everyday travel.

Public safety has remained a key focus.

I raised ongoing concerns about decisions of the Mental Health Review Tribunal and introduced amendments aimed at improving transparency and community safety.

In Forbes, I renewed calls for 24-hour policing, particularly following the tragic loss of local mother and educator Molly Ticehurst.

NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty announcing virtual fencing with State MP Phil Donato.

In Parliament, I was proud to see years of advocacy come to fruition with the NSW Government formally legalising virtual stock fencing in December.

This modern AgTech solution is now approved under a strong regulatory framework that prioritises animal welfare.

Virtual fencing will reduce fencing and maintenance costs, improve rotational grazing, protect sensitive land, and give producers real-time insight into herd health and movement, delivering practical benefits for Central West farmers.

I also continued working closely with local councils, the Central NSW Joint Organisation and the Country Mayors Association of NSW to ensure regional voices are heard.

Thank you to the people of Forbes and Parkes for your support, feedback and commitment throughout 2025. I look forward to continuing to work hard for you in the year ahead.