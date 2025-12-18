This year has been a year of change and opportunity for myself and my family.

The federal election on May 3 was the start of my journey as the new Member for Parkes serving a vibrant and diverse family of communities that encompasses half of New South Wales.

I was deeply honoured to be elected to this position, and it is not something I will ever take for granted.

In the seven months or so since I was elected, I have learnt the ropes of Parliament and navigated the changes that being a federal Parliamentarian bring.

Every one of those days, whether they be in Lightning Ridge or Parkes, Forbes or Gilgandra, I count my blessings that I am able to represent the people that I meet at the highest level.

We may be in opposition, but every Member of Parliament is equal, and each time I am in Canberra, I will stand up to help the electorate of Parkes celebrate their achievements, mourn their losses and fight their battles.

Already, I have spoken about the escalating cost of living, the lack of funding for Councils to fix roads, the conflict caused by Renewable Energy Zones, the problems with health and telecommunications in the bush, the challenges associated with changes to the NDIS and much, much more.

I have been honoured to meet and spend time with people across the electorate, and to listen to the things that matter to them. Thank you to everyone who has already welcomed me and told me their stories.

There are so many people out there who are working towards better lives for not only themselves and their families, but their whole communities.

I have met amazing people in healthcare, in local government, in schools, in businesses and community organisations.

As we head towards the end of 2025, I want to assure the people of the Parkes electorate that I will continue to listen and to make sure your voices are heard. Living in regional Australia comes with definite challenges, but regional Australians and all they achieve are hugely important to our nation.

I hope 2025 has been a good year for you and your family, and that your Christmas is a peaceful and joyous one. I am looking forward to spending it with my wife, children and grandchildren.

I look forward to catching up with old friends in the Parkes electorate in 2026, and to meeting new ones, whether it be under a tree in the outback or on the streets of Forbes or Parkes.

Wishing you a merry Christmas, and a wonderful new year.