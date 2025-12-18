A team of dozens of volunteers is on their way to Forbes this summer to share fun and hope.

Summerfest is a week-long program hosted by Forbes Anglican Church in partnership with a team of 45 trained volunteers from Sydney and Canberra and they’ve got lots planned.

Summerfest is designed to have something for the whole family, with free daily events for kids and teens, carers with little ones, the men, the ladies and our seniors.

You’re welcome to join morning walks around the lake, paint and sip, play barefoot bowls enjoy a family games night or an afternoon of traditional hymns.

It’s all free but Roger and Sally Phelps from the Anglican church ask you to go online and register through trybooking so they can plan and cater to host a great week.

You’ll find the full events listing online at www.trybooking.com/eventlist/summerfestforbes

Summerfest launches with a combined church service at Forbes Town Hall on Sunday, 11 January. All are welcome at the service, from 9am to 10am.

Daily, teams will be running programs for children and teens from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Kids going into years 1 to 6 in 2026 will be playing games and learning about the impossible mission Jesus makes possible.

Teens are invited to explore God's word and the impact it has, eat great food, play some competitive games and just chat about life.

While this is happening each day, Summerfest café will be open for adults, parents and carers.

Enjoy a drink and great food together, with creche available for little ones who are walking but haven’t started school yet.

While parents and carers enjoy the café, little ones will play games and sing songs.

But it’s not all about the kids – there are activities for families just about every evening.

Monday night is family feud night at Town Hall: battle other tables with quizzes, challenges, snacks and plenty of laughter. All welcome from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tuesday night is for the ladies to enjoy drinks and nibbles as local artists share their craft at a paint and sip event from 7pm at the Anglican Church Hall.

The Hymn-a-long that debuted during this year’s Seniors Festival returns Wednesday afternoon at the Anglican Church. Come along between 2pm to 4pm and sing along with the hymns you grew up knowing and loving.

That night it’s the men’s turn for a barbecue dinner and barefoot bowls – down at the Bowlie – from 6.30pm.

It all wraps up with a summer evening of games, food and fun to celebrate an awesome week from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, 16 January.

This will be hosted on the grounds of Forbes Anglican Church, free sausage sizzle and a drink included.

Roger and Sally look forward to welcoming the community in for the week.

There are 45 volunteers from Sydney and Canberra giving their time – and their own holidays – to come to Forbes to share the fun and the love of Jesus with Forbes.

“We want to show church is a valuable part of community and the message of Jesus is important for everyone to know,” Roger said.

See the full program and sign up for these free events online by scanning the QR code: www.trybooking.com/eventlist/summerfestforbes