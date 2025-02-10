Aboriginal community members of western NSW are invited to put paint to canvas for the 2025 CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Aboriginal Art Competition.

A total prize pool of $4000 is on offer for the best original works.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes has launched the competition to discover and recognise emerging Aboriginal artists in western NSW.

Entries close on Monday March 31, 2025.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes chief executive officer Anne-Marie Mioche said the organisation was pleased to hold the competition for the fourth time.

She is encouraging emerging Aboriginal artists living in the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes, or in communities where its services are available, to enter.

“Each time we’ve held this competition, we’ve received some truly awesome and inspiring entries,” Ms Mioche said.

“We started this competition in 2019 because we knew there was unrecognised talent in our vast region, and we wanted to showcase these artists.

“In 2023 the competition attracted 14 entries from across our region, and two impressive artworks tied for first place.”

The competition offers the prize pool to encourage emerging Aboriginal artists to create and share meaningful artworks that show the rich Aboriginal culture and artistry in western NSW.

The winner of first prize will receive $2000, while second prize is $1500 and third prize is $500.

Previous winning artworks have subsequently featured in CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes branding and publications.

Ms Mioche said the competition was warmly embraced by her team.

“I always feel excitement at the arrival of new entries, and I know our team members do as well,” she said.

“We love viewing the artworks and learning the story behind them.”

The full information pack is available here: https://tinyurl.com/mrck53an