Bogan Gate community representatives met with Member for Orange Phil Donato in December to raise urgent concerns about worsening floods linked to Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) infrastructure, the deteriorating condition of local Crown land assets, and the future of the former Bogan Gate Police Station.

Residents presented extensive eyewitness accounts, community reports, and drone footage capturing the severe flooding that has occurred since ARTC began raising the rail line with additional ballast.

Local farmer Tim Moon at Ootha, whose family property borders the rail corridor further west of Bogan Gate, said the situation is escalating rapidly.

“Each time we get a major rainfall event, the water is hitting with more force and spreading further across my paddocks, we have to go in and out of my property via boat for two weeks during a flood,” Mr Moon said.

“It’s now encroaching so close to my house that I genuinely fear what could happen if we get another big rain.

"I’ve warned ARTC repeatedly that raising the line is pushing water sideways instead of under the track - but nothing has changed.”

Mr Donato said the footage and firsthand accounts provided by locals reveal a problem that can no longer be ignored.

“What I’ve seen is extremely concerning and a fatality waiting to happen,” he said.

“The evidence from farmers and residents is clear: the current rail infrastructure is not adequately managing water flow, and the impacts are getting worse.

"This requires urgent and decisive action from the government and ARTC, and I will be writing to the Minister responsible, Catherine King, to meet with landowners to address the issue.”

The meeting also addressed the significant heritage value and uncertain future of the former Bogan Gate Police Station, slated for transfer to the Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC).

Despite departmental advice suggesting demolition, the LALC was never consulted and strongly oppose the loss of the building, instead proposing its potential restoration as a Wiradjuri Cultural Centre.

A formal request will be submitted from Mr Donato to Minister Steve Kamper, seeking make-safe works be completed to stabilise the structure and prevent further deterioration, while the transfer process continues.

Mr Donato reaffirmed his commitment to advocate for the town:

“Bogan Gate deserves answers, transparency and action - not delays, uncertainty, and worsening risk," he said.

"I will continue pushing for accountability from ARTC and the departments responsible.”

Community representatives say they were grateful to have the MP onsite to witness the issues firsthand, and they hope the visit will prompt overdue intervention on flood resilience, heritage protection and rural infrastructure standards.