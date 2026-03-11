Look to the skies – the hang gliders are returning to Forbes this month for a new event.

Vicki Cain and the Moyes Delta Gliders team that run the Forbes Flatlands championship in January is holding a new event – the Forbes Floater Festival – from 13 to 16 March.

It’s targeted at a different type of glider to the summer competition, which draws pilots from all over the world,

“A floater is a single surface glider, which is a beginner glider but it’s not just for beginners,” Vicki said.

These gliders offer more flexibility for flying in different conditions – for example when it’s too windy for the high performance gliders.

“It’s not just beginners that are coming out, we will have experienced pilots flying their single surface glider,” Vicki said.

There are places for 30 competitors, with 24 signed up from all over Australia.

There will also be three dragon fly pilots to tow-start the gliders from Bill’s Paddock – adjacent to Forbes aerodrome.

This will be the group’s third event in Forbes in 12 months – after they came to the region last October – and they would love to hear from businesses or community groups who would like to connect with them and support the event with vouchers for food, water or fuel.

Email Vicki at vicki@moyes.com.au

More information online at: https://www.forbesflatlands.com/forbes-flatlands-comps-events/forbes-floater-festival