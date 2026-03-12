Forbes felt the tremors of the largest earthquake in the region in decades on Wednesday evening, 11 March.

Social media lit up with reports of windows shaking and dogs bolting, while others said they heard the noise of the quake.

Geoscience Australia's Hugh Glanville said the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at Boorowa at 7.09pm was the largest they have recorded since 1977, when a 4.8 earthquake was at Browning.

This was occurred a few kilometres north east of Boorowa at a depth of 8km, significant enough to cause minor damage.

"We don't know at this stage, but you can get minor things like plaster cracking, things falling off shelves and light damage to structures," Mr Glanville said.

Mr Glanville said the earthquake was large for the area but not unheard of - and people reported feeling it all the way from Albury to Gosford.

Locally, there were reports of the earthquake being felt in Grenfell, Cowra, Young and Forbes.

Mr Glanville said they expect to see some smaller aftershocks over the coming weeks - generally smaller in magnitude than Wednesday's earthquake, though there is always a small possibility of a larger event.

Over the last 20 years, Mr Glanville said they have recorded 346 earthquakes within 100km, and said while earthquakes are common in the area, Wednesday's was a little bit larger than usual.

If people feel an earthquake, Mr Glanville said they should duck, cover and hold on under a desk, table or mattress to protect from falling debris.

Mr Glanville said it is not a good Idea to run outside as falling debris may affect you.

Geoscience Australia would appreciate your help in encouraging people who felt the earthquake to lodge a felt report at https://earthquakes.ga.gov.au/

As of Thursday, 12 March GeoScience Australia has recorded 7116 reports about the earthquake.

Mr Glanville said they can use reports of earthquakes to track how widely and strongly earthquakes are felt and this helps them model the future damage, shaking and extent of shaking from earthquakes.