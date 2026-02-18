After 25 years, Marg Duggan is closing the doors on her Rankin Street business, but her commitment to Forbes and its future is as strong as ever.

In the final days of Undercover Sleepwear and Lingerie, the long-time business owner and key member of our business chamber is reflecting not only on retail but on community and the vital role local businesses play in keeping it strong.

Having spent so many years in the central business district, she values the connection that comes from being surrounded by other small businesses - the collaboration and sense of belonging.

Local shops not only serve loyal customers from Forbes but draw visitors from surrounding communities, creating activity and opportunity.

“I just hope that the local community support local businesses because it’s looking at the whole picture: not just that you want to buy a product,” Marg said.

“If you’ve got good shops, people come and do other things, they spread the love around town.”

The “whole picture” extends well beyond shopfronts.

Local businesses invest back into the community that supports them, sponsoring sports clubs, donate auction and raffle prizes, often stepping up quietly in times of hardship.

In her years in business in Forbes Marg has seen enormous change, both in Forbes and as a result of influences far beyond it.

Online shopping is a big one, the years of COVID-19 regulations a tipping point in that.

Marg has welcomed positive changes in the CBD in recent years - the beautification of Templar Street, new street trees, the park and amenities at the old Pit Stop corner at Lachlan and Rankin streets - improvements that make the town centre a more inviting place to gather, shop and connect.

Because retail has always had a strong social side and that’s what she will miss most.

Undercover has not only offered a fairly rare and important service in professional fitting, it’s been a place of trust and confidence for women, built around Marg’s specialist knowledge in intimate apparel and swimwear.

Trained in fitting by Berlei and Triumph representatives, and crediting experience as the greatest teacher, she has delivered a service that is rare in regional areas.

“It’s not just about the right size, it’s about the right style, whether that be bra or swimmers,” Marg said.

“Women should wear the correct size - particularly with underwire bras the wrong size is not good for healthy breast tissue: not for your support in respect to pressure on your shoulders and your neck.

“It’s really important to wear the right bra, and that then gives you comfort and gives you better shaping too.”

For several years, Marg also worked alongside McGrath breast cancer nurse Di Green, fitting women for post-mastectomy bras — a highly specialised service she describes as a privilege to provide.

Swimwear, too, became an important part of the business, particularly sourcing brands suited to the local indoor pool.

Beyond her shopfront, Marg has invested deeply in the local business community.

For more than 20 years she has been involved with the Forbes Business Chamber, including serving as president and on the executive.

“I believe it’s really important,” she said.

“Just simply for the business support offered to each other’s businesses and the discussion that comes from events, business chamber meetings.

“Again, it’s also to build your local community – your general community but your business community too.”

While the Chamber offers practical benefits such as legal information and industry insight, for Marg it has always been about collaboration.

Events like the Christmas carnival bring families into the CBD for late-night shopping, markets, food vans and entertainment - a celebration and a thank you to those who choose to shop local.

Taste on Templar, now held every second year, is another highlight: an open-air fundraiser that showcases Templar Street, Forbes and the wider region while giving the community a reason to come together for a great night out.

With all this in mind, closing the doors has not been easy but after having the business on the market for eight months, Marg knew she needed to set an end date.

“It was a hard decision to make,” she said. “Not retiring but leaving an empty shop.

“And I’ll miss the social side of this shop.”

The last few weeks have been very special as customers come in not only to get a bargain and source what they need but to say thank you to Marg for many years of service.

There’s no doubt this shop will be missed.

While Undercover Sleepwear and Lingerie will close, Marg’s involvement in the community will not. As an elected representative on Forbes Shire Council, she will continue to contribute to the town’s future.

There will also be more time for family - their three adult sons and their families - and a well-earned pause.

“We’re going to have a break for a couple of months, but we’re definitely staying in Forbes, Forbes is always home,” Marg said.

Undercover closes on 28 February.