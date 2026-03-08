Results from the NSW Minerals Council’s latest annual Member Expenditure Survey have confirmed mining’s continued critical economic role in the Central West.

In the last financial year, participating mining companies supported more than 6,506 jobs in the Central West.

This is the highest number of mining jobs reported in the central west region in the history of the survey.

The same companies also directly spent more than $1 billion in the region in the last financial year, which makes it the sixth year in a row direct mining spending has topped that figure.

It is estimated to have contributed 15 per cent of the GRP of the local economy during this period.

That $1 billion of direct mining spending in the central west last financial year included almost $505 million on wages and salaries, and $636 million for goods and services purchased from 900 mining supplier businesses.

“Mining operations in the Central West are supporting record numbers of local jobs, and record levels of local spending, highlighting the importance of mining for local communities and the region’s economy,” NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said.

“The ongoing strength of the mining industry continues to provide a solid foundation for the central west economy, and with the right policy settings this can continue for many years to come."