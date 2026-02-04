Three team members from Forbes' Flannery's Pharmacy and Life Pharmacy have been named finalists for the Independent Pharmacies Australia Retail Excellence Awards.

Annika Duke, Life Pharmacy, is a finalist for the Rising Star Award, which celebrates emerging talent.

Caitlin Haase, Flannery's, has been shortlisted for the Community Impact Award, which highlights those who go above and beyond and create positive change for the pharmacy, the team and the community.

Natasha Sharpe, Flannery's, is a finalist for the Service Excellence Award for exceptional customer service.

The IPA will celebrate finalists and name this year's recipients at a gala in Melbourne next week.