Celeste Gavin has been named Eugowra's Young Citizen of the Year in the community's Australia Day honours.

Celeste is working at Eugowra Community Children's Centre and studying her Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care.

Not only is she excelling in her studies - more than six months ahead - but she has stepped up to take more responsibilities in the service.

Celeste was nominated for the Central West Early Childhood Awards for her outstanding contribution, a recognition that speaks volumes about her passion and dedication.

She goes above and beyond every day, always the first to put up her hand to support the children and the centre.

Sustainability practices including a worm farm, assisting with the gardens and introducing a recycling program for food scraps are some of the initiatives she has taken.

These efforts strengthen the values of responsibility and respect for nature as they teach children about caring for the environment.

"Her care, kindness and commitment to educating the young children of Eugowra is something we can all admire," the award said.

Celeste continues to strive in all areas, and her commitment to early education and care is inspiring.