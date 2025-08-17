Fancy jumping in your outdoor swimming pool in August?

Not likely – but Amy Shine’s doing just that in the name of the Daffodil Day Dip, to raise funds for The Cancer Council.

With a bright yellow daffodil day hat and a cause, our preschool director has committed to jumping into the unheated pool 10 times in the current freezing temperatures.

“The statistics are one in two Australians will be affected by cancer,” she said.

“We’ve got so many family and friends – all of us – that we know who have been affected, so it’s such a good cause.

“It’s really close to my heart.”

Amy saw the challenge posted online around the traditional Daffodil Day fundraising and thought, why not?

Cancer has affected so many, including so many young people, in our community.

“The Cancer Council’s work could change someone’s life,” she said.

“As hard as (jumping in a cold pool) is, it’s not hard compared to what some people have to go through.”

The Cancer Council says:

$55 can pay for the collection and processing of a blood sample to develop lifesaving cancer treatment;

$110 can help equip cancer researchers with essential chemicals and lab equipment;

$160 can help pay for the collection and ongoing storage of a tumour sample to improve cancer prevention and detection;

$250 can pay a lab assistant for a day.

Amy set a modest fundraiser target of $350 trusting that every donation would make a difference, but this amazing community has already donated more than $1700.

Now some of her preschool colleagues will be joining her for a jump into the pool – adding a bit more fun to the fundraising effort.

To donate: www.daffodilday.com.au/fundraisers/amyshine/daffodil-day-dip-2025