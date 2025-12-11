Record entries, a constant stream of visitors and the unmistakable creativity of the Forbes community combined to make this year’s Christmas Tree Festival one of the brightest yet.

Organised by the dedicated volunteers of the Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea, the fundraising festival - now in its 13th year - once again transformed Forbes Town Hall into a sparkling showcase of festive cheer.

“Wonderful,” is how Rotary Ipomoea’s Sue-anne Nixon described the weekend, adding that the outpouring of community support was “quite overwhelming.”

A total of 130 entries arrived throughout Thursday and Friday - from businesses, schools, childcare centres, families and individuals - and they just kept coming.

Rotarians, with the help of willing friends, worked to arrange and rearrange displays to ensure every Christmas creation could shine.

Once the doors opened, visitors poured in with hardly a moment of quiet across the entire festival.

“There were no ‘quiet times’, and that’s quite rare,” Sue-anne said. “It was very, very exciting for us - so many families, lots of travellers.”

The Forbes Town Band set the tone on Saturday morning, filling the hall with carols from 9am as early-bird festivalgoers wandered through the forest of decorated trees.

Visitors continued right through until after Sunday’s presentation, with Rotarians even declining donations once exhibitors began collecting their displays to take home.

Organisers were especially delighted to see a rise in family entries this year, and to welcome debut trees from Parkes Christian School and Lakeshore Early Learning.

Local paramedics and the town pharmacy also contributed standout displays in a year marked by exceptional craftsmanship and care.

“There was a lot of time and effort taken,” Sue-anne said - fitting words for a festival that once again showcased the generosity, joy and community spirit at the heart of Christmas in Forbes.

Proceeds of this year will be donated to Havannah House.