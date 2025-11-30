The cheeky Christmas elves are back and they’re causing festive mischief all over our local shops! Can you track them down before they disappear again?

Eleven sneaky elves are hiding in stores across town as part of the Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas promotion, and the Forbes Business Chamber wants you to join the fun and hunt them all down.

This much-loved holiday game is back with a jingle, and there’s even more reason to keep your eyes peeled while you shop local: five lucky elf-spotters will each win a $50 Why Leave Town card.

Elf in the Shop is a treasure hunt, starting Monday, 1 December and closing Friday, 19 December.

Entry forms – with all the clues you need - are being distributed through our local schools, and will appear in The Forbes Advocate from next week Thursday, 4 December.

Follow the trail of festive mischief, correctly identify the shops that have elves on the entry form, and let us know what these cheeky little people are up to!

While you’re there, why not take a selfie with the Elf and post on social media?

Please use the hash tag: #ForbesBusinessChamber, #Forbesadvocate, #ElfintheShopForbesAdvocate #ShopLocal and #WhyLeaveTown so we can share.

For a bonus entry, find the Elf in the Advocate next week.

Completed entries must be delivered to the Forbes Visitor Information Centre.

The Visitor Information Centre is open Monday to Thursday, 9am to 4pm, ans Saturday and Sunday 10am to 3pm.

There’ll be a red box at the door – pop them in (and if you get in before 10 December remember to post your Santa letter in the North Pole mail box while you are there!)

Winners will be announced before 5pm Monday, 22 December.

The Elf in the Shop is sponsored by the Forbes Advocate, Forbes Business Chamber and Forbes Shire Council.

It’s all part of the Forbes Business Chamber’s Christmas celebration - spreading cheer, supporting locals, and making shopping in Forbes a whole lot more fun this festive season!

Make sure you don’t miss the Christmas carnival on Friday 12 December, or your chance to win by scanning the QR card when you shop at participating businesses.