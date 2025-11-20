Our hosts for the October meeting Jane and Darryl Burley welcomed 36 members and provided us with a roomy shed out of the rain.

President Marg Dent asked for apologies and Lloyd Gerdes gave us his financial report.

Our next meeting will be our Christmas Luncheon and Marg has booked the Vandenberg Hotel at a cost to members of $30 payable to Treasurer Lloyd.

This will be for 12 -12.30 on Tuesday 25 November for a two-course meal.

Members are asked to dress with a touch of Christmas. This will be our last meeting for the year.

Noel Hocking thanked all those who visited their garden to view the irises and supported Can Assist with donations.

Noel is doing a walk from Bedgerabong to Forbes to raise funds for Can Assist and it was decided to donate $100 to help.

Our guest speaker was Wendy Muffet who spoke on her life moving to a farm at Wirrinya.

On retirement she and her husband bought a small block of land built a home and started a bed and breakfast.

They planted trees and vegetables using organic ways to control pests and composting to keep weeds at bay.

Lee Sanderson thanked Wendy with a small gift.

Flower of the month winners were first Denise Thurston - Hippeastrum; second Clare Haley – Bauhinia; third David Sanderson -Begonia.

The raffle was won by Meg Scholefield, second Sue Robinson.

After members enjoyed walking around the garden Janette Thomas invited members to her garden across the road to view her roses.

Looking forward to seeing you all at the Vandenberg Hotel on Tuesday 25, Green Thumb.