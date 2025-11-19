It's the most wonderful time of the year - Christmas Tree Festival time!

Now is the time to get creative, to plan your entry or a visit to see this beautiful local event.

Thanks to generous support, this year's festival has prize money on offer for the best tree and best nativity, and also for the people's choice award.

Proceeds of the three-day exhibition will support Havannah House, which has been supporting women and children in need of temporary housing for 23 years now.

Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea members are amazed to be preparing for the 13th year of this festival, which is again to be held in our majestic Town Hall.

The doors open for viewing at 1pm on Friday, 5 Friday and then 9am to 5pm Saturday, 6 December and Sunday 7 December from 9am to 2pm.

Entries can be delivered to the Town Hall on Thursday, 4 December between 3pm and 5pm and Friday 5 December from 7am to 12.30pm.

This year’s event has been made possible because of sponsorship of the Forbes Shire Council and a clubs grant from Club Forbes.

For the first time, an independent judge has been appointed to consider best nativity and best tree, with a $300 prize for each.

Members of the public will be able to vote for their favourite entries within the hall and the entry that has the most votes by the end of the weekend will also attract a $300 prize.

The proceeds raised from this event in 2024 were donated to Havannah House in Forbes, enabling them to install a security system.

This year Havannah House will also be the focus for the funds raised from the three-day festival.

Havannah House has been operating for 23 years as a transitional housing facility for women and children who are in need of temporary housing.

The traffic flow of people coming into the facility over this time has meant that carpet areas need replacing. This is a big project for such a large facility.

More than 120 entries in 2024 transformed Town Hall into a Christmas wonderland and the wide variety of entries that people create is something the community really look forward to viewing.

Entries are already coming in from schools and childcare centres, businesses and community groups, with the club pleased to see a number of families making entries this year.

Rotarians will take entries right up to the day of the opening of the exhibition starting.

No size limit or cost to make an entry.

More information on the Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea facebook page, or contact 0439 708 456 to make an entry or ask questions.