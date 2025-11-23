Noel Hocking has raised more than $1740 for CanAssist - and achieved his goal of walking more than 30km for charity on his 70th birthday.

Noel set out on foot from Bedgerabong in the early hours of Wednesday, 12 November, and arrived at the Bowlie in time to enjoy his birthday lunch with family who had travelled for the occasion.

"I hit the wall about 15 kays out of Forbes, I just had to dig deep," he admitted.

Inspired by Nedd Brockmann and the determination that saw him complete his ultramarathon efforts, Noel kept walking and did complete the walk which turned out to be 34km.

Family - starting with his son and grandson - and supporters joined him for stretches of the walk.

CanAssist volunteers also went out to meet him.

John Schrader from Forbes CanAssist, the volunteer organisation that supports locals through cancer treatment, congratulated Noel on his walk and fundraising efforts.

"I thank him profusely for choosing us because we really need and depend upon community support - we can't raise as much as we need," he said.