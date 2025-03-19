The Trundle Showground over the weekend was almost glowing green as hundreds of tractors young and old were on display for Trundle Back In Time.

The display was bolstered by a range of John Deere tractors to mark the celebration of just over 100 years of the company manufacturing its own tractors.

And among them was one close to Chris Green's heart.

Chris, along with his three-year-old son Alfie who are from Forbes, spotted a John Deere Model D tractor that belonged to his grandfather Jack Green who owned it in the late 40s and early 50s.

While it's no longer in the family, Chris didn't want to miss the opportunity to have a photo with the tractor on Saturday afternoon.

The John Deere Model D tractor was introduced in 1923 and became the first tractor built, marketed, and named John Deere.

It replaced the Waterloo Boy in the company's product line.

The two-cylinder kerosene-burning engine produced 15 horsepower at the drawbar and 22 at the belt, and was the longest model run of any John Deere tractor.

Attendees over the weekend were very fortunate to see one of these original 100-year-old Model D's in Trundle and in action in the precious parade.

Andy Mackenzie and his father Norm came over from Molong with Andy's John Deere D Spoker tractor.

The Spoker style was produced from 1923 to 1926, and as the nickname suggests, the flywheel had spokes like a wagon wheel.

Only 5846 of these were produced.

The father-son duo have restored the tractor and it looked in spectacular condition for the parade.

"There's only four or five [of these] in Australia," Norm said.

"It took us six months to restore it, there wasn't much to do."

While there are many activities taking place at Trundle Back In Time - like car and engine displays, sheaf toss, market stalls, kids entertainment and a great opportunity to catch up with friends - the event very much focuses on tractors.

And those who are very passionate about these machines are very much in their element.

Like Goonumbla farmer Edgar Orr, who is very well known in the Parkes Shire and those in the vintage machinery circle for his John Deere tractor collection.

Edgar had 14 tractors on display at Trundle Back In Time, including a ride-on tractor, and has a collection of about 30.

His oldest is a 1925 John Deere model.

Sporting bright green and yellow John Deere suspenders, Edgar was found among the tractor display only too happy to share his knowledge and stories on the tractors with visitors.