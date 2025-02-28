On 7 March at 10am our next monthly meeting will be taking place at our Op Shop at 11 - 13 Templar Street Forbes.

We have an extensive range of furniture in our back room.

we are accepting donations of good quality clean furniture and pick up can be arranged.

Delivery is available by arrangement through the shop.

We have two raffles running at the moment.

One prize is a three-piece bistro setting donated by Bunnings, our second is a Mothers' Day pamper pack.

Both these raffles will be drawn on 7 May 2025.

Our ticket price is $1 each and tickets are only available from the Royal Far West op shop in Templar Street.

Our ladies summer clothes are still 50c, except evening wear which is half price.

Our birthday book for February is open and we wish you all a happy birthday: Mrs Soy, Jacko, My Other Boy, Pentin's Tiger, Chinga's Sister, Marko's Glenn, Nanna's Chick, Radar and Whopper Blossom.

Thank you to the Forbes Handicraft Centre for your kind donation, which is very much appreciated.

Take care and stay safe, Reenie