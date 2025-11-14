It’s that magical time of year again - Santa’s North Pole Mail Express is making its annual stop at Forbes Shire Council!

From Monday 17 November, children can drop off their letters to Santa in his special red mailbox, located in the Council Administration Office.

To receive a personalised reply from Santa himself, make sure your letter is posted by Wednesday 10 December 2025.

Don’t forget to include your name and return address so Santa and his helpers know where to send their response!

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the North Pole Mail Express has become a much-loved local tradition that captures the joy and wonder of the festive season.

“It’s always heart-warming to see the excitement on children’s faces as they post their letters to Santa,” the Mayor said. “We’re thrilled to help keep the Christmas magic alive in our community.”

So, get your pens ready and let Santa know what’s on your wish list this year. Santa letter templates and envelopes are available from Council’s Administration Office, or can be downloaded from Council’s website, www.forbes.nsw.gov.au/santa-letters-2025.

For more information, visit www.forbes.nsw.gov.au or follow @ForbesShireCouncil for updates.