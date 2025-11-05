Saturday was the day for teddy bears and their friends to picnic by Lake Forbes and Forbes families came down in droves for the occasion.

With an animal nursery, jumping castles, sandpit and face painting there were loads of activities to enjoy - and then special guests Bingo and Blue popped in for some photo opportunities too.

Thanks to lots of community organisations setting up activities for the day, children could bandage their bear, paint a rock, play drums, test out some of the toys available through our toy library or sit down with their teddy bear to a picnic.