If you heard Eugowra rumbling on Saturday, it wasn't thunder.

It was the Grenfell Goannas 2025 Poker Run.

After starting in Grenfell from the Grenfell Bowling Club at 9.30am, a massive 220 riders roared into Eugowra and its bowling club before stopping in Parkes for lunch.

After packing-out the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes, they were back on the road at 1.30pm and off to Manildra and Gooloogong before returning to Grenfell.

A total of 288km covered.

As part of the fun, riders received a card at each stop and by the time they reached the end back in Grenfell, it's the best hand that wins the $1000 prize money.

The poker run is a major fundraiser for the Grenfell Goannas Rugby League Club, started 11 years ago by Peter and Lorraine Harveyson when the club was on the brink of folding.

Now it's embedded into the community's calendar and has become an annual pilgrimage for riders across the Central West, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Canberra and even Adelaide.

"We didn't want to see the footy club fold, imagine the footy club folding," said Peter, whose son has been playing for the club from the juniors right through to the seniors now.

"The fundraiser helps boost the club with players, equipment, things like that.

"We also help each town we stop in with patronage, that way everyone gets a slice of the pie."

On top of that there are sponsors of the run as well and lucky door prizes.

"It's usually a $10,000 day at least," Lorraine said, as they continue to crunch the numbers after this year's ride.

"All the accommodation was booked out in Grenfell and the Grenfell Bowling Club did well too with the night's events.

"They stopped at the Eugowra Bowling Club, the Manildra Hotel and the Gooloogong Golf Club, so it has the knock-on effect.

"We like to change it up every year (the route)."

Last year the event attracted 285 riders and generated $15,000.

And community support is one of the main reasons why they keep coming back.

"It's great, we see so many of the same faces each year and once they're on board they stay on board," Peter said.

"They come from all over, you name it, it's state-wide."

Matt Pyniw from Newcastle and Glen Presland from Paterson have been taking part in the ride for all 11 years.

It started for them after a friend, who's a Grenfell local, got them involved.

"We've been coming back every year because it's all for the club and the communities," Matt said.

"We usually come a few days early and go visit the towns around the area," Glen added.

Greg Milne from Adelaide, who's been coming for seven years, said it's the mates and the fundraiser that draws him back.

Organisers shared on social media a huge thank you to all who participated, supported and helped to make the event possible.

"The energy, the community spirit and the generosity on display [on Saturday] were second to none," they said.