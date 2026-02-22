Jim Roylance was born in Western Australia in 1925, was the opening to Chris Roylance’s talk as guest speaker at Forbes Probus January meeting.

Jim while on military service in Borneo met Clive Paddison who persuaded him to be spare parts/storeman at his motor mechanic business in Rankin Street Forbes premises on a site formerly occupied by Harry M Raths Wheel Right venture.

Later progressed to selling Nuffield tractors.

Jim started his own business with £10.00 saved for a future holiday.

Through much sacrifice and endeavour he established a prosperous company employing staff some who worked with him for their entire lifetime.

Many advancements were carried out on a handshake.

Eventually having branches in Orange, Canberra and Melbourne supply the mining, earthmoving and Agricultural industries throughout Australia.

Chris started work at 15 but was involved prior to leaving school.

Now his children are also involved in the family business. He skilfully answered many questions from for his audience.

He is currently deputy mayor of Forbes Shire council.

Don Rath did the introduction while Mick Malloy gave a vote of thanks.

Next meeting 26 February, guest speaker Rob Willis.