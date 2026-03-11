View Club’s first meeting for 2026 held on 12 February, opened with a rousing tune on the bagpipes, played by special guest speaker, Lewis Wilde.

Members were treated to more from the bagpipes after official duties were completed. It was fabulous to see that members were keen and eager to catch up after a break over January.

The official duties included the announcement and presentation of Office Bearer’s Badges to the 2026 Committee. Incoming President, Judy Kerr thanked the outgoing President, Helen Pitt, for her time and commitment during her tenure and congratulated the incoming committee.

Judy then had the pleasure of presenting 30-year long service badges to four members Colleen Dean, Janet Smith, Meg Scholefield and Wendy Wilson. In their absence, Jenny Dwyer and Loris Stewart were also acknowledged for their 30 years of service.

Clare Gibson and Lynette Thompson were acknowledged for their 20 years of service, while another three members received 10-year service badges. They were Beverley Sly, Diane Findley and Yvonne McKay.

President, Judy Kerr commented “the passion and generosity of our volunteers allow us to support the many students we have over the years.

Their education is what makes View the community club it is and the Smith Family grateful for their service”. All these members were congratulated and thanked for their years of service to Forbes View Club.

Guest speaker, Lewis Wilde, Town Planner with Forbes Shire Council addressed the meeting, explaining his role in Council and a little about why he came to Forbes from Bathurst City Council.

Lewis said, “[he} sought new challenges so, even though Forbes was a smaller community, it provides greater opportunities”.

He explained the complexities of planning for the future, his own experiences in joining the local SES and took questions from members about issues in Forbes.

To finish off Lewis again showed off his skills in playing the bagpipes before he was thanked by Loris Malloy for his time and entertainment.

Members are reminded that we will be holding a Bunnings BBQ on 4 April (Easter Saturday), a Trivia Night on 29 May.

Our next meeting will be held on 12 March at Club Forbes at 12 noon.

Guest speaker for the March meeting will be Kylie Matthews from Top Paddock Silo Stay.